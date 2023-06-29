BOWDON — With state-champion quarterback Robert McNeal graduating this past year, Bowdon's football team needed a new answer at quarterback.
They had a few young options within the program, but in the offseason, the Red Devils have found their guy in Cleburne County transfer Kyler McGrinn.
McGrinn and the Red Devils were on display Thursday, as Bowdon hosted a padded camp with Chapel Hill, Model and Heritage.
"I like it over here. I felt very welcome as soon as I got here," McGrinn said after camp on Thursday. "Mainly, the reason I transferred is because the school is better over here. I'm trying to get [college] paid for, so hopefully I get an offer to go play somewhere. That's the plan."
As for his thoughts on taking over the starting quarterback spot for a defending state championship team, McGrinn says he will have to step up in order for the team to get back to that point.
"I've got some big shoes to fill, especially with the team they had last year," he said. "I've got a big role, especially coming in and being the new kid. I've got to step up and be that guy."
At Thursday's camp, Bowdon head coach Rich Fendley said before scrimmages that they would not make McGrinn run the football much at camp, as he recently suffered an ACL injury. Nonetheless, the new quarterback says his leg feels good at the moment, and he got cleared almost three months ago.
McGrinn played both quarterback and safety for Cleburne County, but given his important role on offense, it is possible he might not spend as much time on defense as he did with the Tigers.
"I'm going to have to put in a lot of work to play both ways. I know it's going to be rough on me," he said. "I really don't know how much I'm going to be playing on defense just because I'm starting on [offense], but I'm sure I'll play a few snaps on defense here and there."
As for the rest of the team, Coach Fendley said that Thursday's practice might have been one of the best he's seen during his time at Bowdon.
"In the six years we've been here, that might have been, overall, our best padded camp we've had," Fendley said addressing the team. "Glad to see we have guys step up. We're going to watch film, and there will be a lot of guys we brag on Monday after the dead week."
The Georgia High School Association's second dead week of the Summer is next week, July 3-9.
One name Fendley mentioned was rising senior running back Jordan Beasley, who he said ran the ball well all morning long. He also mentioned a few different players whose motors stood out on the day, including Dylan Akins, also adding that linebacker Zander Langley had a good camp, as well.
Fendley ended camp by encouraging his players to enjoy their 10 days off in the dead week, while also reminding them to stay healthy and to run at least every other day during their time off so they come back to practice in good shape to prep for the upcoming season.
Bowdon's regular season begins at home against Manchester on August 18.
