BOWDON — After trading explosive plays with the Tattnall Academy Trojans early in the first quarter, the Bowdon Red Devils tightened up and ran away with a 40-13 win.
It took one play for the Red Devils to get the lead
That play was a run up the middle by Jordan Beasley, who weaved his way through the Trojans and broke away for a 61-yard TD run.
It took one more play for the Trojans to tie in the same fashion. Tattnall Square’s Antone Johnson broke free around the left end for 63 yards to tie the game at 7-7.
Though it took a little more work and a little more time, Devan Powell’s six-yard run over left tackle put Bowdon back up 14-7 with 8:29 to go in the first quarter.
The Devils tried an onside kick but the Trojans recovered at the 50. It was Bowdon’s Chris Wyatt scooped up a fumble on the next play and returned it 50 yards for Bowdon’s third TD in less than four minutes. A missed extra point kept the Devils up 20-7 with 8:08 to go in the first quarter.
Kyler Mcgrinn’s 15-yard TD run in the first minute and 40 seconds of the second gave the Red Devils a healthy 27-7 cushion.
Add a 62-yard strike from McGrinn to Kaiden Prothro with 8:41 to go in the first half, and the route was on for the Red Devils. Powell’s second rushing touchdown, a 36-yard run over left tackle got the Devils close to mercy rule territory.
The halftime break arrived with Bowdon up 40-7.
A running clock didn’t keep the Red Devils from coming up with big plays. A fumble of the second half kickoff by the Trojans put Bowdon at the 30-yard line.
The win was the second straight for the Red Devils who travel to Dade County next week.
