The volunteer coordinator for the American Red Cross chapter in Atlanta told members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club at their Friday meeting that although many people automatically think "blood donations" in regard to his organization, the Red Cross does more.
The 29-year Army veteran, who saw combat in Somalia before starting a career with the Red Cross last fall, saw first hand the value of blood during his time in the military said the Red Cross does much more that hold blood drives and distribute the life-saving commodity.
"In the short time that I have been with this organization, I quickly realized that the Red Cross is a lot more than collecting and distributing blood donated at sponsored drives. A lot more," he said.
He then noted a wide variety of services in which the Red Cross is involved:
- assisting victims thru donations of temporary shelter, and food; replacement of medications that are lost or destroyed; and a variety of other emergency needs at more than 70,000 disasters nationwide each year
- teaching lifesaving skills through educational programs, courses and materials
- connecting members of the armed services, both active and retired, with their families
- providing communication services for citizens affected during disasters so they can contact family members
- partner with international services such as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent
Every eight minutes the American Red Cross responds to some type of emergency in the United States. Most recently, the organization sent personnel and volunteers to Arkansas during the tornado outbreak.
Of local note, various forms of assistance were sent to the Coweta and Heard county areas during the late evening and early morning hours of March 25-26 of last year when an EF-4 tornado struck with winds up to 170 mph.
"However, assisting victims of home fires is our most common disaster response," Dantzler said.
Assistance includes determining who was in the house, including pets; contacting relatives; and providing temporary lodging, food and gas cards.
Preparedness is also a keynote of the Red Cross. The installation of smoke detectors and fire alarms are among services provided.
Dantzler explained that the Red Cross offers internships, both paid an unpaid, to undergraduate and graduate college students. Experience is gained by participating in projects critical to the day-to-day work of the organization.
"Volunteers are the lifeblood and backbone of the Red Cross," Dantzler noted, "and, in fact, 90 percent of our workers are volunteers."
And then, of course, there are the many services and activities related to the procurement, testing, and distribution of blood products. The Red Cross conducts a blood drive virtually every day somewhere in the United States. One was held yesterday at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, and five more are scheduled here during the remainder of April, including:
APRIL 12- Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 12:30- 5:30 p.m.
APRIL 20- Carroll County Sheriff's Office. 3 - 8 p.m.
APRIL 22- City Station, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
APRIL 25- University of West Georgia Coliseum, noon - 5 p.m.
APRIL 28- Carroll County District Attorney's Office, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Although walk-ins are sometimes taken, it is highly recommended that donors pre-register on the www.redcross.org website under the "Find-A-Drive" link, listing your zip code. A list of sites and available appointment times will be listed.
Key Points To Remember:
- Whole blood donations can be made every 56 days up to 6 times per year.
- Donors must be at least 16 years of age in most states.
- You must weight at least 110 pounds.
- Before beginning the procedure, a questionnaire must be completed.
- It is important to be well hydrated before a donation, so drink plenty of water before procedure.
- Whole blood procedure takes about 45-60 minutes, 1-1.5 hours for donation of double red cells and platelets.
