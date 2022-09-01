Each September, Highland Rivers Behavioral Health recognizes National Recovery Month – and we celebrate individuals everywhere who are working toward or living in recovery. We use this occasion not only to raise awareness of the importance of recovery to individuals, families and communities, but to emphasize – clearly and repeatedly – that recovery is always possible. We also choose a theme for Recovery Month that we use internally. This year our theme is “Recovery is in our Roots,” and I can’t think of a better way to describe the foundation of our work.

Recently, I wrote about the importance of Georgia’s 22 community service boards, public safety-net agencies like Highland Rivers Behavioral Health that ensure behavioral health services are available to everyone who might need them. But the overriding goal of the services we provide, the treatments for mental health and substance use disorders, is recovery. In that sense recovery has always been in our roots – it is what we do, it is our business. Recovery is who we are.

