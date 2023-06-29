Have you ever considered the aspirational nature of the Declaration of Independence? The words speak of a society that doesn’t yet exist. There is just the intention and hope of creating a country of free and equal men. I took the time to read the full document before I wrote this column. It begins with the famous line, “When in the course of human events . . .” and ends with “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” In between there are some more familiar lines such as, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” And the heart of the matter, “That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States.” None of this existed at the time these words were written. The words intend to create a different kind of human community.
The body includes a laundry list of grievances of “a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States.” Most of us couldn’t name even one thing on that list. But we all know the beginning and the end of this declaration of freedom. We know the purpose, the heart of the matter of the greatest document of human freedom ever written. Maybe that is enough, but just maybe, it’s important to know some of the details. Do you know who the signers from Georgia were? Button Gwinnet, Lyman Hall, and George Walton. Did you know that Charles Carroll of Carrollton was actually from Maryland? He’s the only one who signed with the name of his hometown, and for that reason there are Carrolltons in fifteen states, including our own town in Georgia. When you want to stand out, you do things differently. And, as the last signer of the Declaration of Independence to die at the age of 96, you just might get the end of your life featured in a movie called National Treasure.
