Record success at Ben Scott Sports Auction

For the second year in a row, Carrollton High School’s annual Ben Scott Sports Auction was held online in order to maintain social distancing guidelines because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite being unable to physically gather for the auction in March, there was a solid turnout for the event. Gross sales totaled more than $113,000.
“Our community always steps up for our student-athletes,” said Paul Fitz-Simons, Carrollton High athletic director. “Even though the auction was held online again this year, the community showed up in a huge way to support our kids and that support is critical for our athletic program to continue to compete at a high level.”
Over 670 tickets were sold for the auction this year, making it the highest number of tickets sold for the event since its inception over three decades ago. The event is organized annually by the Carrollton High Athletic Booster club and is made possible by the support of community sponsors including Morgan Oil, North Georgia Turf, Archstone, Ra-Lin, Dr. and Mrs. James Pope and numerous volunteers.
“We are incredibly grateful the auction was a big success again this year and we are especially thankful for community sponsors and volunteers who work tirelessly from start to finish ,” said Fitz-Simons. “I feel hopeful that next year we will be able to gather in-person and look forward to seeing everyone then.”
— Special to The Times-Georgian
