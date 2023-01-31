More than a dozen Carrollton High School swimmers who earned state qualifier status will compete Feb. 1 (change to today if you want) in the Georgia High School Association state swim meet at Georgia Tech, including three seniors who bring with them experience from competing at the state level before – Canon Meyer, Zeke Ussery and Ella Barden.

Canon also was a state finals qualifier last year, while Zeke and Ella competed previously in relays. The other seniors competing this year are Matthew Basil, Mark Johnson and Kaitlin Cappiello. Another senior, Luke Bradley, qualified as an alternate.

