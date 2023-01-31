More than a dozen Carrollton High School swimmers who earned state qualifier status will compete Feb. 1 (change to today if you want) in the Georgia High School Association state swim meet at Georgia Tech, including three seniors who bring with them experience from competing at the state level before – Canon Meyer, Zeke Ussery and Ella Barden.
Canon also was a state finals qualifier last year, while Zeke and Ella competed previously in relays. The other seniors competing this year are Matthew Basil, Mark Johnson and Kaitlin Cappiello. Another senior, Luke Bradley, qualified as an alternate.
The team is also made up of several underclassmen who ensure the Trojan swimming legacy's future looks bright.
"This year we have the largest team of competitors going to state that we've ever had," said Kim Ussery, the Trojans swimming coach. "Our swimmers have done an amazing job at each meet this season, and I'm proud of each of them, whether they made a state cut or they worked to get a personal best by the end of the season. The constant support from the Athletic Booster Club as well as our swim parents has made a huge impact on the success of our swimmers. It's always a privilege to work with this group, and I look forward to cheering on our state competitors this Wednesday."
Ussery said senior Canon Meyer could have competed in most individual events by qualifying in six of the available eight, but because a swimmer can only choose two individual events to compete at state, he chose the 50 Free and 100 Fly. He also will compete in two relay events, the 200 Medley and 400 Medley Free.
Senior Kaitlin Cappiello qualified and will compete in the 100 Back. Sophomore Vito Cappiello qualified in five individual events, but chose the 200 IM and 100 Breast and two relay events. Ryder Griffin, another sophomore, will swim the 500 and 100 Free and two relays. Freshman Ellie Williamson qualified in four individual events, but chose to compete in the 200 and 100 Free.
The girls fielded two relay teams led by the two seniors, Kaitlyn and Ella. Joining them is junior Emma McBride and freshmen Mia Perez and Ellie. Emma Cook, another junior, will be on deck as an alternate.
Swimmers for the boys state relay teams include senior Zeke, who will swim in all three, the 200 and 400 Free and 200 Medley. Seniors Mark Johnson and Matthew Basil will also be a part of the 200 Free. Freshman Miguel Simon-De Feo will join seniors Zeke, Mark and Matthew in the 200 Free Relay.
"Going to the state meet is something we've all worked hard for, and I'm happy to get to do it with this group of incredible swimmers," said Mark. "Making it this far is a culmination of the time and effort that we, as a group, have put into this sport."
Ella is reflective about her experience as a swimmer athlete.
"I am very excited for the state meet, as a member of both girl relays and being on this team all four years of high school,” she said. “We have worked so hard and accomplished so much! Everyone swimming at state has put in the effort and we are all going to try our best. Hopefully the fire alarm won’t go off like it did at state last year, so that will already be a bonus!"
Ussery said over the course of the year the seniors did a good job of using their leadership status for the betterment of the team as a whole.
"They truly mentored their younger teammates, creating a real family atmosphere," said Ussery. "Hopefully the others will do the same when it is their time."
