SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Following an extensive application and interview process, 15 Carrollton High School students have been nominated to compete at the state level for Governor’s Honors, setting a record for the most students selected to compete in the next round.
The Governor’s Honors Program, known as GHP, is a four-week residential summer program for gifted and talented rising high school juniors and seniors. Students who attend public, private, and home schools are eligible for nomination in one of 20 subject areas.
The nominees this year are Lydia Baldizon, Zooey Bush, Ben Cleek, Madelyn Cook, Gretchen Ellerbee, Conner Haley, Fabricio Hernandez, Joseph Ivey, Drew Johnson, Kieran Kelly, Kai Remshagen, Wright Roenigk, Sarah Scholl, Kameron Smith, and Laney Quinn. Lydia and Zooey will compete in Theatre, Fabricio in Visual Arts, Gretchen and Laney in Dance, Conner in Instrumental Music, Joseph and Kai in Computer Science, Kameron in Engineering, Wright and Ben in Social Studies, Sarah and Drew in Science, and Madelyn and Kieran in Communicative Arts.
These students will now prepare for state, which also includes an application and personal interview process. GHP finalists will be announced next spring and the program will be held June 18 through July 15 at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro.
Carrollton High School has a strong legacy of producing competitive GHP candidates. Last year, nine of the 10 nominees cleared the next hurdle to be named semi-finalists. Of that cohort, six were named finalists and attended the program. Five current seniors achieved finalist status: Belle Esslinger, Isabel Keller, Serena McGuinn, Ella Barden and Mark Zimmer. Two now juniors, Tyler Ou and Edward Kenyon, also were selected. Each earned the opportunity in specific areas of study: Isabel, Communicative Arts; Tyler and Serena, Dance; Belle, Ella and Edward, Science; and Mark, World Languages, specifically Spanish.
