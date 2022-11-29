CHS HONORS

Fifteen CHS students have been named the school-level nominees for the Governor’s Honors Program. Pictured, bottom row, from left, are Kameron Smith, Wright Roenigk, Ben Cleek, Sarah Scholl, Madelyn Cook, Kieran Kelly, Lydia Baldizon and Laney Quinn. Pictured, top row, from left, are Fabricio Hernandez, Kai Remshagen, Drew Johnson, Connor Haley, Joseph Ivey, Gretchen Ellerbee and Zooey Bush.

 SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

Following an extensive application and interview process, 15 Carrollton High School students have been nominated to compete at the state level for Governor’s Honors, setting a record for the most students selected to compete in the next round.

Trending Videos