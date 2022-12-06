BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The University of West Georgia track and field team had an outstanding day at the 2022 BSC Indoor Icebreaker, including setting new school records in the Pole Vault, Triple Jump, and the 60m dash.

Two of those records were broken by freshmen competing in their first collegiate meets. Campbell Brown started the day off by breaking the UWG record in the 60m dash with a time of 7.66, edging out the previous school record of 7.76, set by her teammate Kira Montefusco last year at the same event.

Trending Videos