BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The University of West Georgia track and field team had an outstanding day at the 2022 BSC Indoor Icebreaker, including setting new school records in the Pole Vault, Triple Jump, and the 60m dash.
Two of those records were broken by freshmen competing in their first collegiate meets. Campbell Brown started the day off by breaking the UWG record in the 60m dash with a time of 7.66, edging out the previous school record of 7.76, set by her teammate Kira Montefusco last year at the same event.
The second school record to fall was the Pole Vault. Freshman Malahne Walker set a new school record with a jump of 3.55m, topping the previous record of 3.50m set by former 2020 all-conference performer Merica Valdez.
Mia Culpepper also got in on the record-setting day by setting a new Triple Jump School record. Culpepper recorded five jumps during the event and each jump was higher than the previous school record of 11.50m set last season by sophomore Haley Trammell. Culpepper's best jump and new school record was 11.89m.
Other Notable Events
Sprints
The Wolves had lots of success during the 60m dash semi-finals, Campbell set the intensity and the rest of the team followed. Three more Wolves, including Mia Culpepper, Hannah Dunston, and Kira Montefusco all placed inside the top 20 with times of 7.82, 7.83, and 7.85 respectively. Dasani Minter also finished 27th with a time of 8.01.
60m Hurdles
Freshman T'Oni Birden led the Wolves in her first collegiate meet during the 60m Hurdles, finishing 22nd with a time of 9.44. Sophomore Chioma Uwaomah was the next Wolf to finish the 60m Hurdles with a time of 10.10. Bryce Hackworth and Maniyah Thomas finished 46th and 47th with times of 10.38 and 10.67.
400m
Shamiya Perry and Maniyah Thomas were the duo of Wolves who competed in the 400m Dash. Perry, who finished 30th, clocked in a time of 1:03.55, while Thomas finished with a time of 1:07.70, good enough for 39th.
200m
Paishence Collier gave West Georgia their only top 20 finish in the 200m dash, crossing the finish line at 26.17. Kira Montefusco and Camille Gaskins were the next two Wolves to conquer the 200m, finishing 28th and 20th with times of 26.55 and 26.64. Ayani Hinson also competed in the 200m event and finished 46th.
Long Jump
UWG had success during the Long Jump event. Paishence Collier led the way finishing fifth, with a jump of 5.39m. Dasani Minter had the second furthest jump for the Wolves, placing a mark of 5.12m, good enough for 12th. Mia Culpepper placed 14th with a jump of 5.03m giving UWG three top 15 finishers. Freshman T'Oni Birden earned a 17th place finish with a hop of 4.93m
Pole Vault
Participating alongside new UWG school record holder Malahne Walker, were two more freshmen who made their UWG debut, Elizabeth Osborne and Bryce Hackworth. Hackworth finished 24th with a mark of 2.95m, while Thomson, Georgia native Osborne finished with a jump of 2.65m good enough for 28th.
High Jump
Newcomer Olivia Fulford made her UWG debut during the High Jump event alongside Sophomore Haley Trammell. They finished 13th and 23rd respectively with jumps of 1.50m and 1.40m.
Triple Jump
Mia Culpepper earned a top three finish in the Triple Jump event with a jump of 11.89. Coming in 7th place was T'Oni Birden who finished with a jump of 11.47m. Haley Trammell gave the Wolves their third top 10 finisher, finishing 9th, with a jump of 11.38m
Throws
The first throwing event of the day was the weight throw. West Georgia had a solid showing in the event, with Beth Taylor finishing 26th with a throw of 10.58m. Daja Freeman, who made her UWG debut today, finished 30th with a toss of 10.08m.
The Wolves will be back in action January 14 at the University of South Carolina.
