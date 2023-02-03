Central High School's swim program has had one of their most successful seasons in school history, and they will send five qualifiers, as well as one alternate and one qualifier from Bowdon High, to the 1-5A Swimming Championships today (Saturday) at Georgia Tech's Aquatic Center.

Athletes headed to state are Caleb Richter, Spencer Knoll, Huck Maxwell, Gavin Navarro, and Dylan Mount, and Hunter Johnson as an alternate. Emma Staudigl from Bowdon High School, who traveled with the Lions for much of this season, will also be headed to state.

Trending Videos