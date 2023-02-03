Central High School's swim program has had one of their most successful seasons in school history, and they will send five qualifiers, as well as one alternate and one qualifier from Bowdon High, to the 1-5A Swimming Championships today (Saturday) at Georgia Tech's Aquatic Center.
Athletes headed to state are Caleb Richter, Spencer Knoll, Huck Maxwell, Gavin Navarro, and Dylan Mount, and Hunter Johnson as an alternate. Emma Staudigl from Bowdon High School, who traveled with the Lions for much of this season, will also be headed to state.
On their way to qualifying for state competition, these Central swimmers have broken several school records for specific events. Out of these, Central's head swim coach Britney Mount says Richter has been their most successful athlete this year.
Richter broke the most school records this season, including the 500 Free, the 200 Free, the 200 Medley Relay and the 400 Free Relay. He also qualified for state in six different events, adding on the 200 Individual Medley and the 200 Free Relay.
"My favorite memory of the year was swimming the 500 Free at the very first home meet and getting the state cut," Richter said. "I am looking forward to swimming at Georgia Tech this weekend and representing my school and team."
Knoll and Maxwell both broke a pair of school records this season, in the 200 Medley Relay and the 400 Free Relay. Both athletes also qualified for state in four events: the 50 Free, the 200 Medley Relay, the 200 Free Relay and the 400 Free Relay.
Navarro was a part of the school record-breaking 400 Free Relay squad, and qualified for state in both the 400 Free Relay and the 200 Free Relay.
Dylan Mount broke a Central school record in the 200 Free Relay to qualify for the event at the state level, and Bowdon's Staudigl broke the school record for the 100 Backstroke to qualify for state competition.
According to Coach Mount, the Lions' swim program has grown from being somewhere between nine to 12 students a few years ago, to being composed of 32 different athletes this year, and from the program's success, it seems this growth may continue.
According to the Georgia High School Association, state competition preliminaries are scheduled to begin Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, and finals scheduled to conclude around 9:30 p.m.
