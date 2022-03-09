RECIPES AND PHOTOS COURTESY OF FAMILY FEATURES
In honor of the day when everyone is Irish, gather some family and friends to join the revelry that marks each St. Patrick’s Day. Since an occasion like St. Paddy’s Day makes it fun to plan a menu, consider using one or all of these recipes for a March 17 feast.
Reuben Sandwich
2 tablespoons butter, softened
4 slices rye and pumpernickel swirl bread
4 slices Swiss cheese
6 ounces corned beef
2 tablespoons, plus 2 teaspoons, Thousand Island dressing, divided
4 tablespoons sauerkraut
1. Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat.
2. Spread 1 tablespoon butter on one side of two bread slices. Place buttered side down in heated skillet. Add two slices cheese to each bread slice. Spread 2 tablespoons dressing over cheese slices. Add 3 ounces corned beef to each bread slice.
3. Spread 2 teaspoons dressing over corned beef. Spread 2 tablespoons sauerkraut over corned beef.
4. Spread remaining butter on one side of remaining bread slices. Place buttered side up on top of sauerkraut.
5. Cook 4-7 minutes each side, flipping once, until golden brown and cheese is melted.
Luck o’ the Irish Mint Pie
Makes: 2 pies (9 inches each)
3¾ cups heavy whipped cream, divided
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1¼ cups, plus 2 tablespoons, powdered sugar, divided
5 drops green food coloring
1¼teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
¼teaspoon mint extract
1 bag mint chocolate candies, chopped, divided
2 chocolate cookie crusts (9 inches each)
1 bag mint chocolate candies
1. To make filling: In bowl of stand mixer, whisk 21/2 cups heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Transfer to bowl.
2. In separate stand mixer bowl, beat cream cheese on high 2 minutes. Gradually add 11/4 cups powdered sugar and green food coloring; mix until smooth. Add 1/4 teaspoon vanilla and mint extract; mix well.
3. Fold prepared whipped cream into cream cheese mixture. Fold 1 cup chopped mint chocolate candies into filling.
4. To make frosting: In bowl of stand mixer, whisk remaining heavy cream and remaining powdered sugar. Add remaining vanilla extract and mix until stiff peaks form.
5. Pour filling into crusts and smooth tops.
6. Fill decorating bag with frosting and pipe thick band around edges of pies. Then pipe circle dollops evenly around edges of pies.
7. Scatter 1 cup chopped mint chocolate candies in middle of pies. Place whole mint chocolate candies into each dollop of frosting around edges of pies.
8. Refrigerate until firm, 5-6 hours.
Minty Shake
This green minty shake is a cold, refreshing way to honor the colorful tradition of St. Patrick’s Day.
Serves: 1
1 cup whipping cream
½ teaspoon peppermint extract
2 teaspoons powdered sugar
1/2 cup milk
1¾ ounces Baileys Irish Cream liqueur (optional)
3 scoops mint chocolate chip ice cream
Chocolate syrup
Chopped sugar cookies, for garnish (optional)
Pistachios, for garnish (optional)
Mint chocolate candy, for garnish (optional)
1. Using mixer, whisk whipping cream until soft peaks form. Add peppermint extract and powdered sugar; mix until well blended. Set aside.
2. In blender, blend milk, liqueur and ice cream until smooth.
3. Drizzle chocolate syrup inside soda glass. Pour ice cream mixture into glass. Top with whipped cream and garnish with cookies, pistachios and mint chocolate candy, if desired.
St. Patrick’s Day Sandwiches
Yield: 8 sandwiches
Freshen up your St. Patrick’s Day menu with easy, light sandwiches inspired by the traditional color of the festivities. These open-faced nibbles can be perfect for lunch, snack time or even as an appetizer. Layered with a smooth cream cheese and mozzarella mixture then topped with crisp cucumber and a stem of green bell pepper, these St. Patrick’s Day Sandwiches are easy and quick to make.
8 ounces plain cream cheese spread, softened
1 cup finely shredded mozzarella cheese
Salt
4 English muffins
24 slices cucumber
8 thin slices green pepper
Fresh cilantro leaves
Lemon juice
Lemon slices, for garnish (optional)
1. In bowl, mix cream cheese spread, mozzarella cheese and salt well.
2. Split English muffins in half. Cut each muffin half into shamrock shape.
3. pread cheese mixture over each muffin half.
4. Place three cucumbers on each “shamrock,” one on each “leaf.” Use green pepper slice as stem. Place cilantro leaf on top of each sandwich.
5. Sprinkle sandwiches with lemon juice and add lemon slices, for garnish, if desired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.