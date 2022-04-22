Haralson County’s slow pitch softball team won a state championship on Thursday, besting a strong Cherokee team 18-15 in the championship game.
Lisa Warren, head coach and athletic director for the Rebels is no stranger to state titles, as this is her third state title since the slow pitch re-emergence in 2017.
“Slow-pitch softball has always been my passion,” she said.
“Of course everyone wants to win a state championship, but I am more excited that the girls, especially the seniors, got to end their high school career with a state championship,” said Warren.
The Rebels’ journey began with a smooth regular season.
“This was one of the smoothest seasons so far for slow pitch," Warren said. "We had 17 girls committed from the beginning, so we didn’t have the stress of wondering if we were going to field a team or not.”
“It was one of our better regular seasons because our area was more competitive than some of the previous areas we have played in before,” said the coach.
In the state tournament, Haralson started with a big 23-2 win over Jefferson. In the second round, they edged out Cherokee at a score of 3-2, the team they would go on to face in the championship game.
Haralson County and Cherokee have a history in slow-pitch softball.
Going into the championship game, Warren said, “I was just thinking about how they eliminated us in the state tournament last year, and we wanted a chance to redeem ourselves.”
That’s exactly what the Rebels did.
“The championship game was intense," Warren said. "We had just watched West Laurens and Cherokee go back and forth with both teams hitting the ball really hard and making some big plays."
The game ended with a score of 11-10.
“I think everyone was nervous at first, especially when Cherokee jumped on us 5 to nothing in the top of the first inning. We finally settled down and got things going and the rest is history.”
“In the championship game Mallory Garner’s grand slam in the fifth inning was a huge hit, and it put us ahead 12-10. We have been pretty solid all season and during the postseason, and every kid on the team has contributed to us winning,” Warren said.
Haralson’s Rylie Harrell had a game-saving defensive play in the seventh inning of the championship game.
“Going into the seventh inning the score was 18-15,” said Warren. “There were two outs with runners on first and third. The tenth spot batter was up, who’d had two hits in previous innings. The ball was a hard shot to short field. Rylie came charging in and laid out for the ball.”
“She had both hands on the glove, and I could see that she still had the ball in her glove when she landed.” Warren remarked, “It was a difficult ball to catch, but Rylie plays with no fear. She will lay out for a ball in any direction and has made a lot of big plays for us this season.”
“It made for an exciting end as the entire team celebrated right there in short field with a dog pile.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.