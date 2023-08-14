Villa Rica Wildcat football traveled to take on the Haralson County Rebels for both teams’ first real scrimmage of the 2023 season, and the Wildcats ended varsity playing time ahead 18-14.

There were a few questions going into Friday’s scrimmage between the Wildcats and Rebels, and one of these questions did not unveil itself until the start of the game: who would be Haralson County’s starting quarterback?