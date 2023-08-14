Villa Rica Wildcat football traveled to take on the Haralson County Rebels for both teams’ first real scrimmage of the 2023 season, and the Wildcats ended varsity playing time ahead 18-14.
There were a few questions going into Friday’s scrimmage between the Wildcats and Rebels, and one of these questions did not unveil itself until the start of the game: who would be Haralson County’s starting quarterback?
Earlier in the offseason, answering questions for the Times-Georgian Football Preview, head coach Scott Peavey stated that last year’s starter, Haldyn Williams would again be the starter for the Rebels. However, they threw a curveball on Friday, and former tight end Bowen Estes trotted out to lead the offense after the Rebels received the opening kickoff, while Williams still made the start on defense at free safety.
From the offset, Estes proved why the Rebels made the choice. He broke off a 12-yard run up the gut on the first play from scrimmage and had over 50 yards rushing on the first drive, sprinting to the left side for a 24-yard rushing touchdown to put Haralson County up 7-0.
The drive looked like the Rebels of a few years back, eating up over half of the first-quarter clock (the drive lasted 7:10) and ending in a breakaway score.
With Haralson on the board, it was time to see what Villa Rica’s new spread run-pass option (RPO) offense looked like against another team, and it took no time for the Wildcats to show their new philosophy.
Quarterback Zhay’lyn Bell pulled an RPO on the first play and hit Will Wallace on a slant to pick up 35 yards on the catch and run. Haralson County’s defense then settled down to force a third down and 10, but Caiden Reid shed multiple tackles for a long touchdown run.
A missed extra point kept Haralson County in front, 7-6, with 2:34 left in the first period.
The teams exchanged possessions in the following stretch. Haralson County punted and Villa Rica drove all the way to the Rebels’ 11-yard line, but a Reid fumble ultimately led to another Haralson County punt.
Villa Rica went to the run game to take the lead for the first time. Two consecutive five-yard carries by Reid turned into a 45-yard rushing score for Jaiden Terry. The Wildcats’ two-point try was stopped short, but they kept the lead, 12-7.
After the opening drive touchdown, Haralson County was forced to punt for the third time., where Villa Rica was backed up to their own 20-yard line with the second-quarter clock ticking down.
The Wildcats hit a long pass from Bell to Carson Nalley over the middle, and Bell spiked the football to stop the clock with four seconds left in the first half. With two missed kicks already on the night, Villa Rica elected to go for a touchdown, but another pass to Nalley fell incomplete to end the half with a pass breakup by Bodie Ostroski.
At the start of the third quarter, Villa Rica received the kickoff and drove down the field thanks to two 20-plus yard runs by Reid, including a 23-yard rushing score.
An unsportsmanlike penalty on Villa Rica put Haralson on their own 45-yard line after the following kickoff. There, Williams took his first and only snap at quarterback through the middle for a 55-yard touchdown run.
Frankie Patino’s extra point cut back Villa Rica’s lead down to 18-14.
Wallace stepped in at quarterback on Villa Rica’s next possession and had a productive drive until a fumble on an RPO exchange, which Haralson County recovered.
At this point, however, Haralson County elected to put in their junior varsity offense, and Villa Rica outscored the Rebels 14-0 in junior varsity snaps for an overall 32-14 win.
This week, Villa Rica has a bye week before jumping into the regular season against Hebron Christian at home on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Haralson County opens their regular season this Friday, Aug. 18 on the road at Rabun County with a kickoff also scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
