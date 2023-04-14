Rebels upset Jackets in DH sweep

In a 1-0 win to start a double header with Rockmart, Kael Whiddon pitched a full seven innings and also scored what became the game-winning run in the first inning.

 Photo by Lisa Hughes

ROCKMART, Ga. — Haralson County baseball picked up two huge region wins on the road on Wednesday, taking both games of a double header against the seventh-ranked team in class 2A, Rockmart.

The Rebels dropped the first game of the series at home on Tuesday at a score of 7-0, but quality pitching from starters Kael Whiddon and Carson Ray pushed them to victories of 1-0 and 4-2 to win the series.

