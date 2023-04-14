Rebels upset Jackets in DH sweep

ROCKMART, Ga. — Haralson County baseball picked up two huge region wins on the road on Wednesday, taking both games of a double header against the seventh-ranked team in class 2A, Rockmart.
The Rebels dropped the first game of the series at home on Tuesday at a score of 7-0, but quality pitching from starters Kael Whiddon and Carson Ray pushed them to victories of 1-0 and 4-2 to win the series.
In the first game, Whiddon pitched a full seven innings while allowing just one hit and striking out seven.
The Rebels took the lead as soon as they could, and Whiddon was right in the middle of that, as well, as he scored on a ball put into play by Holden Davis.
Rockmart put a runner on second base in the fourth inning thanks to a single and a walk, but that was as close as they got to home plate for the rest of the game.
In game two, Rockmart took the early lead but the Rebels scored two runs in the seventh to take the lead and the win, 4-2.
Ray pitched six and one thirds innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and four strikeouts.
With two outs away in the seventh, Davis hit a ground ball and reached on an error, scoring the go-ahead run. The next batter up was Luke Johnson, and he hit a line-drive single to left field, scoring one more insurance run.
In the bottom half of the seventh, Ray pitched one strikeout before allowing a pair of walks, and Logan Addison entered the game out of the bullpen to clean up, dishing two strikeouts to strand two runners and earn the save.
This series win for the Rebels drastically changes their playoff hopes, and they now have two scenarios in which they could take the two seed and host the first round of state playoffs.
Following the Rockmart series, Haralson sits in third place at 11-4 in the region while Rockmart remains in second at 13-2. Should Rockmart be swept by first-place Model next week, Haralson will have to win two out of three games against Fannin County to even out their records at 13-5 with Haralson getting the head-to-head series tie breaker.
If Rockmart wins one game against Model, Haralson County will have to sweep Fannin County, again to even out their record with Rockmart at 14-4 for the tie breaker to go into effect.
Haralson begins their series with Fannin County in a single road game next Tuesday and concludes with a home double header on Wednesday, starting at 5 p.m.
