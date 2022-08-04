The defending 5-AA region champion Haralson County Rebels football squad will be without their star player Clay Hyatt this year, but head coach Scott Peavey seems to think that with a balanced approach, the Rebels will be able to have similar combined success.
"That's the thing about Clay — you know you talk about all those yards — well, if we divide them up between three guys, it's not so daunting of a task. Maybe our wing's gotta play a little better, our running back's gotta play a little better, and then we've equaled out those stats," he said.
This is a bit of a familiar position for Peavey's Rebels as of late, as they graduated another one-of-a-kind talent back in 2019.
"We said a few years ago that we'd never be able to replace Treylon Sheppard, then we got Clay Hyatt. Then people say we're not going to replace him, so maybe it's an opportunity for somebody else to step up and make a name for themselves and our program."
Stepping up into the quarterback spot will be junior Haldyn Williams, who has gone 13-1 in his career as the Rebels' junior varsity starter.
"Not one guy can replace [Hyatt], no, there's about seven that has to do that job," Peavey said. "I think if we talk too much about him, we put our kid this year coming up in a bad spot. He can't replace him. He's just gotta be him."
And Peavey and his coaching staff are taking steps to make sure Williams does not feel too much pressure and does not try to do too much.
"We talk to him a lot about, 'Just be you. Don't let anybody talk you into trying to be Clay Hyatt or anybody else.' "
"And nobody works harder than him," Peavey said of Williams, "He's there everyday, he grinds. So I'm excited about him being our quarterback and taking the reins from a guy that was a really good quarterback."
Though Hyatt takes his talents to the University of West Georgia, his connection to the program remains, as Michael Hyatt, Clay's younger brother, will be starting as a middle linebacker and offensive lineman.
Michael answered a few questions at media day as well, first addressing Haralson County's new region alignment in 7-AA.
"I think we're going to do great things in this new region, and I'm really looking forward to it," he said.
When asked how the defense is coming along, Hyatt said, "I think it's going great. We're really young. We just changed our defense around, we're running a 4-3 now, and it's real fun. I like it."
Hyatt continued on regarding his time in the program, saying, "Throughout high school, it was fun coming into a winning program. I've always had fun playing with this team and growing up with these guys. Coming in and winning that region title really was a big step in our program, and going to the second round was a big achievement for our school."
Also taking the time for an interview was offensive lineman Benny Parker, who will be a key piece up front following the graduation of several contributors.
When asked about the offensive line as a unit, Parker said, "It's coming together good. We don't have the size we've had before, but we're strong — on the right side. Our left side's always been our little smaller side, quicker side."
When asked about the new region, Parker said, "It'll be tough, but I think we'll be ready for it."
The Rebels will travel to Villa Rica next Friday to play their second scrimmage of the young season. They played Gulf Shores (Al.) in a scrimmage in early June. Their regular season kicks off at home against Rabun County on August 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.