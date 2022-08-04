The defending 5-AA region champion Haralson County Rebels football squad will be without their star player Clay Hyatt this year, but head coach Scott Peavey seems to think that with a balanced approach, the Rebels will be able to have similar combined success.

“That’s the thing about Clay — you know you talk about all those yards — well, if we divide them up between three guys, it’s not so daunting of a task. Maybe our wing’s gotta play a little better, our running back’s gotta play a little better, and then we’ve equaled out those stats,” he said.

