Haralson County picked up a pair of key region wins in a doubleheader with Heard County on Friday. The Rebels dropped the first game of the series 12-0 in a five-inning run rule earlier in the week, but they went on to get wins of 10-9 and 13-3 to finish out the series.
Game one was a thriller. Haralson was up by scores of 6-1 and 9-3, but Heard County went on to tie the game at nine to force extra innings. Haralson’s Tucker Wade went on to drive in the winning run of the game in the bottom of the eighth.
In the top of the seventh, Haralson County was clinging onto a narrow 9-8 lead when Heard’s Will Alford stepped up to the plate. The Rebels had already recorded two outs in the half inning, and Alford quickly found himself behind in the count with a ball and two strikes.
That was when Alford singled Chris Pruitt home to tie it up at 9-9. The Braves almost drove home the winning run on the next at-bat by Blayne Barlow, but Haralson’s Carson Ray made a diving catch in right field to end the half inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, Heard got two quick outs, but Haralson loaded the bases when Ray was hit by a pitch and the Braves intentionally walked Clay Hyatt and Haldyn Williams. Next in the order was Holden Davis, who put the ball into a fielder’s choice at second base for the third out to send the game to extra innings.
Before extra innings, Haralson split the game on the mound between Davis, Hyatt and Logan Addison. The Rebels put their trust into Colton Sanders in the eighth, which proved to be a wise decision. Sanders struck out two Heard batters in just eight pitches to start the inning, and his ninth pitch was grounded straight back to him for the third out.
The Rebels needed a score. With two outs and runners on first and second, Wade grounded towards shortstop. The ball took a high bounce to get past Heard’s infield, and the winning run came home.
Notably for the Rebels, both Williams and Hyatt went deep in the win. Williams had a solo homer in the second, and Hyatt had a three-run homer in the third. Barlow led Heard County in hits with three on five at-bats.
Game two was a bit of a different story. Heard County jumped to an early 1-0 lead as Alford scored on a wild pitch, but after that, it was all Haralson. The Rebels put up seven runs in the bottom of the first thanks to walks and errors from Heard County, as well as singles by Williams, Evan Long, and Hyatt.
Boyd was on the mound for the Braves to start the game, allowing these first seven runs on three hits and two walks. Heard went to Sammy Holliday after the big first inning. Holliday had some success, forcing the Rebels to go scoreless until the bottom of the third when Hyatt hit a three-run homer to put the Rebels up 10-1.
Heard County went on to score a run on a Tyler Lasseter sacrifice fly, but in the bottom of the fourth, two runs scored for Haralson as Wade put the ball into play and the Braves committed an error on the throw to first. It was 12-2.
Heard narrowly escaped the five-inning run rule with a late RBI single from Isaiah O’Neal, but in the top of the sixth, the Rebels ran in the game-ender as Hyatt ran home on a sac fly by Williams.
