Rebels suffer 1st region loss despite Ray's homer

Haralson County baseball saw their nine-region-game win streak come to an end on Tuesday, falling 4-1 to the Model Blue Devils at home.
Senior Carson Ray hit a solo home run over the left-center fence in the bottom of the second inning, but that was Haralson's only run of the night.
The Rebels nearly added to their run total in the fourth inning as Evan Long hit a deep fly ball to the center field wall, but a miscommunication in the base paths between Long and Champ Cash resulted in the third out, and the Rebels did not advance past first base after that point.
It was a battle of aces on the mound for both teams, as Jace Armstrong toed the rubber for the Blue Devils for a full game and Holden Davis did so for the Rebels.
Armstrong painted the lower outside corner of the strike zone all game long and surrendered four hits on top of seven strikeouts and three walks.
Davis allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while tossing nine strikeouts.
Model did not have one big inning the whole night, but rather, they added a single run in four different innings.
Batting in the top of the first, Brant Pace hit a two-out double to score the first run. Then, a solo shot by Cooper Dean in the second stretched the game to 2-0. Following Ray's lead-off homer in the second, Armstrong erased the Rebels' progress with an RBI single to make it 3-1.
The Rebel defense continued to hold Model mostly in check, it was just a lack of offensive production that spelled Haralson County's fate.
Kael Whiddon, Haldyn Williams, Ray and Long all had hits, but they did not come together at the right time.
Despite the loss, Haralson County will have a chance to turn the series around this Friday as they travel to Rome for a double header to close out the series.
Those games are scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
