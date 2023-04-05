Rebels suffer 1st region loss despite Ray's homer

Carson Ray hit a solo home run leading off the second inning, but that was Haralson County's only run as they fell to Model 4-1, ending their nine-game region win streak.

 Photo by Lisa Hughes

Haralson County baseball saw their nine-region-game win streak come to an end on Tuesday, falling 4-1 to the Model Blue Devils at home.

Senior Carson Ray hit a solo home run over the left-center fence in the bottom of the second inning, but that was Haralson's only run of the night.

