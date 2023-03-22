Rebels stay unbeaten in region play

Haralson County's Haldyn Williams went six-for-six in a home win over North Murray on Monday. The Rebels are 7-0 in the region.

 Photo by Lisa Hughes

Following their sweep of Murray County last week, Haralson County baseball swept North Murray and also earned a win over Gordon Central, placing them at an undefeated 7-0 in region 7-AA.

As of Wednesday, this places the Rebels in what is essentially a four-way tie for first place in the region, as Fannin County (5-0), Rockmart (4-0) and Model (4-0) are also undefeated in the region at this point in the season.

