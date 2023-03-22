Rebels stay unbeaten in region play

Following their sweep of Murray County last week, Haralson County baseball swept North Murray and also earned a win over Gordon Central, placing them at an undefeated 7-0 in region 7-AA.
As of Wednesday, this places the Rebels in what is essentially a four-way tie for first place in the region, as Fannin County (5-0), Rockmart (4-0) and Model (4-0) are also undefeated in the region at this point in the season.
Last Tuesday's matchup at North Murray was the closest game in this four-game stretch by far, as the game was tied 3-3 going into the sixth inning, but Haralson County strung together three late runs to win it 6-3.
The Rebels' offense benefitted from several walks batting in the top of the first, allowing them to take a quick 3-0 lead. A Logan Addison walk scored the first run, then both Haldyn Williams and Carson Ray scored on wild pitches on the next at bat.
Despite the early deficit, North Murray managed to shut out the Rebel offense for the next four innings. The Mountaineers scored two runs in the third on a Daniel Skojac triple and an error, and they tied the game in the fifth on a Logan Malchesky RBI single.
But once that inning was over, Haralson answered right away. Leading off in the sixth, Kael Whiddon doubled to left field, and Haldyn Williams sent him home on the next pitch with a double of his own.
Two batters later, Evan Long added one more score to the inning with an RBI single to make it 5-3 Rebels, and Whiddon singled in the seventh to expand that to 6-3.
Ace Holden Davis started in the win, expiring seven Mountaineers while allowing three runs on three hits and two walks. Tucker Durden closed out the last three innings without allowing a run on just one hit.
At home at the top of this week, Haralson County defeated North Murray two more times, 11-1 in game one and 14-3 in game two. On Tuesday, they defeated Gordon Central 12-0.
The Rebels (9-4, 7-0) are scheduled to close out the Gordon Central series at home this Friday in a double header starting at 5 p.m.
