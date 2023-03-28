Rebels stay perfect in region, look ahead to tougher competition

Haralson County completed their third region series sweep of the season last week, defeating Gordon Central at scores of 12-0, 15-0, and 12-0.
Their performances in recent weeks have propelled the Rebels to a tenth-place appearance on this week’s Coaches’ Box Georgia Poll for Class AA, their first showing in the top ten this season.
The Rebels will now prepare to take on the top half of region 7AA, starting with the Model Blue Devils next week.
Game 1
Game one lasted the longest out of the three game series, as it went six innings at Gordon Central on Tuesday before the run rule went into effect.
The Rebels held the lead for the entirety of the game, but they didn’t break away big until the sixth, scoring eight runs for a 12-0 decision.
Ace Holden Davis pitched a full six innings for Haralson County, dealing twelve strikeouts in the shutout and allowing four hits and one walk.
Davis also hit a two-run home run as the main highlight from the Rebels’ big sixth inning.
The Haralson racked up nine hits from seven different batters in the win, led by Kael Whiddon and Champ Cash, who both ended the night with two hits on three at-bats.
Davis led the team with three RBIs, while Tucker Wade, Haldyn Williams, and Whiddon each had two RBIs each.
Game 2
To start Friday’s home double header, The Rebels wrapped the first game up in four innings, scoring seven runs in the first, two in the third, and six in the fourth.
Lead-off hitter Whiddon was again at the helm of the offense, hitting three for four with two RBIs and two runs scored. Carson Ray, Logan Addison, and Wade also found multiple hits, each finding two.
Evan Long went yard in game two, nailing a grand slam over the center-field fence to stretch Haralson’s lead from 3-0 to 7-0 in the first inning. This was one of the Rebels’ total of 14 hits, and every starter had at least one hit.
Brendan Figueroa toed the rubber for the Rebels through the short game, pitching three innings, allowing one hit and a walk with four strikeouts.
Game 3
Despite finding less than half as many hits, Haralson County wrapped up Friday’s double header with another run-rule win, this time over five innings.
It was Whiddon’s turn on the mound in game three of the series, and he dealt eight strikeouts in the shutout with two allowed hits.
The Rebels established a 4-0 lead in the first inning on balls put into play by Addison and Williams, as well as a two-RBI double by Long.
They added another big inning with seven runs in the second frame and one more in the third to make the score 12-0.
After two scoreless frames, catcher Williams picked off a runner at first and Whiddon tossed a strikeout on the same at bat to close the game in a five-inning run rule.
After taking on Pepperell this week in non-region action, Haralson County (11-5, 9-0) will play Model, Rockmart, and Fannin County to close out region play.
Each of these three game series will be a single game on Tuesday and a double header on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.