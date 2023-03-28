Rebels stay perfect in region, look ahead to tougher competition

Evan Long (left) hit a grand slam in Haralson County’s 15-0 win over Gordon Central on Friday. Also pictured is Logan Addison.

 Photo by Lisa Hughes

Haralson County completed their third region series sweep of the season last week, defeating Gordon Central at scores of 12-0, 15-0, and 12-0.

Their performances in recent weeks have propelled the Rebels to a tenth-place appearance on this week’s Coaches’ Box Georgia Poll for Class AA, their first showing in the top ten this season.

Trending Videos