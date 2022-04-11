The Haralson County Rebels took on the Callaway Cavaliers for an important region series last week. The Rebels won the first game on Monday 2-0 and split the Friday doubleheader with a 3-0 loss and a big 16-9 win to end the night.
Callaway locked in first place in the region with the 3-0 win, but the Rebels showed what they could do against stout competition in the finale.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Callaway’s Tucker Starling pitched a shutout to seal the region title for the Cavaliers. Starling allowed just three hits and struck out 12 Haralson County batters.
The Rebels were fairly strong on the mound as well, as Holden Davis allowed just three runs on six hits and three strikeouts. Ultimately these three runs were enough to win it for Callaway.
In the second game of the night, Haralson County put on a clinic with 11 runs in the fifth inning, including a three run homer from Colton Sanders.
Callaway had what would normally be a great nine-run night at the plate as well, but Haralson’s big fifth.
In the fifth, the Rebels began their run as an error scored one run, and Holden Davis doubled on the first pitch of his at-bat, scoring two runs. Then, Sanders homered on a 1-1 count, scoring three runs.
Tucker Wade, Clay Hyatt, Haldyn Williams all knocked in RBIs, and Sanders came around in the batting order again to hit an RBI double on a 2-2 count, scoring the eleventh run of the fifth.
Haralson County fired back two home runs on the day, as Hyatt went deep in the third inning and Sanders had a homer in the fifth inning.
Callaway collected ten hits against Haralson pitchers Carson Ray and Logan Addison. Callaway’s Starling and Moore each managed two hits to lead the Cavaliers in the loss.
Haralson County totaled 16 hits in the game. Hyatt, Sanders, Davis, and Wade all had multiple hits for Haralson County. Wade led Haralson County with two stolen bases, adding to the Rebels’ total of four stolen bases on the night.
