A 12-yard pass from Haldyn Williams to Holden Davis (pictured) was one of a few positives for Haralson County in a 49-3 loss to Rabun County.

 Photo by Lisa Hughes

TALLAPOOSA, Ga. — The first bolt of lightning near Haralson County’s Taylor Memorial Stadium struck 35 minutes before scheduled kickoff. After the storms had cleared and it was time to play football two-and-a-half hours later, another bolt struck Haralson County, as the Rabun County Wildcats ran away with a 49-3 win.

Rabun’s Lang Windham first broke through the Rebel defense with a 23-yard touchdown to put the Wildcats up 7-0 early.

