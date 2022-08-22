TALLAPOOSA, Ga. — The first bolt of lightning near Haralson County’s Taylor Memorial Stadium struck 35 minutes before scheduled kickoff. After the storms had cleared and it was time to play football two-and-a-half hours later, another bolt struck Haralson County, as the Rabun County Wildcats ran away with a 49-3 win.
Rabun’s Lang Windham first broke through the Rebel defense with a 23-yard touchdown to put the Wildcats up 7-0 early.
Not only did Rabun’s offense strike, but their defense dominated the line of scrimmage in the early going. Haralson County’s first six plays on offense, not counting punts, netted a total of negative one yard.
On Rabun’s next possession, Windham struck again, this time through the air as he made a 20-yard one-handed grab in the end zone. 14-0 Wildcats.
The Wildcat onslaught would only continue from there. Rabun’s Jaden Gibson had the next two scores for Rabun County on 42-yard and 85-yard catch-and-run TDs, making it 28-0.
Gibson ended the night with 273 yards receiving on eight catches. His QB, Keegan Stover, racked up 368 yards passing and four TDs.
Rabun County had another chance to score before the half following another three and out by the Rebels, but a Jacob Kilgore sack on an untimed down would end the half with the Rebels still down 28-0.
Haralson County came out of halftime strong. Junior defensive end Jakob Starling had two back-to-back sacks, one with the assistance of Caden Hughes, to force a Rabun County turnover on downs.
This set the Rebels up near midfield, where they would take advantage of a Rabun County personal foul and an 18-yard run by junior quarterback Haldyn Williams. Haralson County was only three-quarters of a yard from the goal line, but they elected for a Dane Kimball field goal on fourth down for their only score of the night.
The Wildcats added on two more touchdowns in the third quarter: an 88-yard screen to Gibson and a six-yard rush by Windham. Rabun rested their starters in the fourth, but they added one more score by Riley Stewart on fourth down for the last score of the game.
Haralson County (0-1) will travel just down the road to play in-county rival Bremen (1-0) this Friday. Rabun County (1-0) will take on Stephens County (1-0) at home.
