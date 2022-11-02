Another officiating shortage moved a local high school football game to a Thursday, as the Haralson County Rebels will play Fannin County in a pivotal region game on Thursday, November 3 at 6:30 p.m.
The Rebels finished off their slate of home games last week with a 45-7 senior-night win over a winless Murray County team.
With a 2-3 region record, Haralson County sits in fifth place in region 7-AA. The other set of Rebels from Fannin County sit in fourth with a 3-2 region record after suffering a 21-7 loss to Rockmart last week.
The two teams will be facing off for a playoff spot on Thursday evening. If Fannin wins, they will be locked into the top-four. If Haralson County wins, they will overtake Fannin for fourth place with the same region record and the head-to-head tie breaker.
In region play thus far, Haralson County has been outscored 149-119, and Fannin has outscored region opponents 171-93.
Perhaps Fannin’s most impressive win of the season was a 68-42 win over North Murray. Haralson lost to North Murray 40-29.
However, their scores against all other region opponents look fairly similar.
Fannin County is led by senior Corbin Davenport, who leads the team in rushing yards, receiving yards, and total touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Elijah Weaver leads the way under center with nearly 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air this season.
Haralson County will look to build on senior running back Caden Hughes’ big night against Murray County when he rushed for three scores, as well as the passing and rushing attack from junior quarterback Haldyn Williams and senior back Holden Davis.
Kickoff from Blue Ridge, Ga. on the campus of Fannin County High School is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today (Thursday, November 3).
