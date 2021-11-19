Last week, Haralson County earned their first playoff win in school history, and being a #1 seed, they earned another playoff game at Taylor Memorial Stadium. Their opponent, the Northeast Raiders from Macon, also had a convincing win in their game against Cook in the first round. It was a matchup of two very hopeful playoff teams. Northeast came away with a close victory, and the Rebels came up just short in a 26-20 contest.
Northeast won the opening toss and elected to start the game on offense. QB Travion Solomon put together a drive with accurate throws and a long, winding scramble, but Haralson County’s defense held the Raiders to a punt near midfield.
Clay Hyatt came back with a drive for the Rebels, but the Raider defense returned the favor with a stop of their own, and HC was forced to punt.
This was a trend that continued for a couple cycles. The first quarter was a defensive battle. Neither team had scored.
In the second quarter, however, Solomon and the Raiders got some rhythm. The Raiders ran sweeps and passes over the middle to pick up some large gains, but penalty yardage backed them up to 3rd and 27. The Raiders picked up 26 yards that down. On fourth down and 1, Tyler Terry took the snap and ran all the way for 6. With a blocked extra point, the Raiders were up 6-0.
On the very next play from scrimmage, Hyatt took the ball straight up the middle for 64 yards to the house. Haralson County also missed the extra point, and suddenly the game was tied once again, this time at six points.
The Raiders’ speedy offense continued to spread the ball around on the next drive, and Haralson County struggled to find answers. Solomon stepped up in the pocket and delivered the ball downfield to a wide open D’icey Hopkins, and Hopkins scampered down the left sideline for the go-ahead TD.
The Northeast defense stopped Haralson County one more time before the half, and the Raider offense raced their way down the field again. Solomon scrambled to his right and extended the ball across the goal line to put the Raiders up by two scores. It was 20-6 at the half.
It felt like the Rebels had to respond on the opening possession in order to get back in the game. Wesley Cole started the Rebels off with a brilliant return all the way down to the Northeast 22 yard line. Hyatt faked the toss, looked to run, and then threw the ball down the field to the same Caiden Hughes to which he faked the toss. Hughes ran it in for a quick response, and the game was 20-13.
The potent Northeast offense stepped back onto the field. Solomon distributed the ball to several receivers, and the Raiders moved into Rebel territory. After a penalty and a sack, the Raiders were backed up to a third down and 23. This was the Rebels’ chance. Riley Bell bull rushed through the line and came up with a huge sack.
The Rebels had the ball back. Hyatt had a huge completion to Hughes on third down and seven, and Wesley Cole also had a key third down rush to keep the drive alive. However, the Rebels reached the Northeast 40 and were backed up to a 4th and 7.
Hyatt put the team on his back and picked up the first down and much more. Two plays later, Hyatt wrestled his way into the end zone, and suddenly the game was tied at 20-20.
Northeast was forced into several third downs in their following drive, but Solomon somehow continued to pull magic from his pocket with several scrambles for first downs. The Rebels simply had no answers for Solomon’s speed. That drive ended in a rushing TD and a key missed extra point.
After the kickoff, Haralson County was set up at their own 38-yard line with two and a half minutes left. Hyatt started the drive with a run for a first down, but two plays later, Haralson tried a deep ball, and Northeast came down with it. The Raiders were able to pick up a first down to run out the clock. Northeast walked away with a trip to the third round of the playoffs, and Haralson County’s historic season ended with a very hard fought loss.
