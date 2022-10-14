TALLAPOOSA — Haralson County fell further behind in the race to make the state playoffs on Friday in a 34-3 region loss at home against Model.
Model took the lead early. After a quick punt forced by the Blue Devil defense, Amir Pinkard broke away for an 81-yard touchdown on the Blue Devils’ first play from scrimmage.
Haralson County began to get some rhythm on offense on carries by Caden Hughes and Haldyn Williams, but a fumble would set Model back up in scoring position on the Rebels’ 40-yard line.
Despite being backed up on a 19-yard tackle for a loss by Ethan Bell, a wide open slant to Jeremiah Gamble gave Model a 13-0 lead with 4:09 left in the first quarter.
The Model defense went on to force another punt, and a 55-yard catch and run on a quick out by Daniel Jolly extended the Blue Devil advantage to three scores, 20-0.
A few minutes before the half, Haralson County got on the board with a 25-yard field goal by Dane Kimball. It was 20-3 Blue Devils when the marching bands took center stage.
Each team possessed the ball once in the third quarter, with Model punting in Haralson County territory and the Rebels taking over inside their own 20. Haralson County put together a time-consuming drive that spilled over into the fourth quarter, but it would end on a failed fake punt near midfield.
Model took advantage of the turnover on downs, as Jake Sanders found wide receiver Jolly near the goal line on a 31-yard pass. Javon Samples punched in a two-yard TD rush to put Model up 27-3 close to midway through the fourth.
Model’s Jermaine Campbell would later bust through the line of scrimmage for an 82-yard rushing touchdown to make it 34-3. Haralson County had a late-fourth-quarter drive highlighted by a 40-plus yard completion from Williams to Jared Rodriguez, but the drive would come up empty on an incomplete four down pass from the eight-yard line.
Haralson County (2-6, 1-3) will take a week off before taking on Murray County at home for senior night. Model (5-3, 3-1) will be at home against North Murray next week.
