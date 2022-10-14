Dane Kimball FG

A 25-yard field goal by Dane Kimball was Haralson County’s only score in a 34-3 region loss to Model on Friday.

 Photo by Lisa Hughes

TALLAPOOSA — Haralson County fell further behind in the race to make the state playoffs on Friday in a 34-3 region loss at home against Model.

Model took the lead early. After a quick punt forced by the Blue Devil defense, Amir Pinkard broke away for an 81-yard touchdown on the Blue Devils’ first play from scrimmage.

