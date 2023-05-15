Rebels met tough competition in Spring Game

Haralson County's Tucker Wade (7, in white) tackles Damari Whetstone (5, in red) by the ankle in the Rebels' Spring Game against Central of Clay County (Al.) last Friday. The Haralson fell 31-7.

 Photo by Lisa Hughes

TALLAPOOSA — With marching bands, cheerleaders and fans all present, Haralson County High School's Taylor Memorial Stadium looked like a Friday night in the Fall last Friday, as the Rebels hosted Central of Clay County (Al.) for their Spring football game.

The visiting Volunteers were back-to-back Alabama 5A state champions just a few years back (the 2018-19 and 19-20 seasons), and they were a second-round playoff team last season. With significant returning talent, Clay Central defeated Haralson County 31-7 in Spring-ball action.

