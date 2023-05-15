Rebels met tough competition in Spring Game

TALLAPOOSA — With marching bands, cheerleaders and fans all present, Haralson County High School's Taylor Memorial Stadium looked like a Friday night in the Fall last Friday, as the Rebels hosted Central of Clay County (Al.) for their Spring football game.
The visiting Volunteers were back-to-back Alabama 5A state champions just a few years back (the 2018-19 and 19-20 seasons), and they were a second-round playoff team last season. With significant returning talent, Clay Central defeated Haralson County 31-7 in Spring-ball action.
Despite the loss, Haralson County had some positives in the game, including a standout performance from rising freshman running back Bodie Ostroski, who scored the Rebels' only touchdown of the night in second-team reps.
Ostroski was a part of Haralson County Middle School's runner-up finish in the West Georgia Middle School Athletic Conference Small-School Division Championship this past Fall.
On that same drive, rising sophomore Branson Williams had two five-plus yard carries to put the Rebels further in Volunteer territory, and Ostroski took it the rest of the way on two carries; one to put the Rebels on the seven-yard line, and the next a diving score over the goal line.
Following Frankie Patino's extra point, Ostroski's score cut the Vols' lead to 24-7 with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter. The score seemed it would stay this way, as the Rebel defense held Clay Central to a punt a few minutes later.
However, the Vols elected to try a fake punt run, and J.D. Hall took it all the way to the house to stretch the Clay Central lead to a late 31-7 difference.
Early in the game, after receiving the opening kickoff, Haralson County gradually made their way into Clay Central territory. After a third-down swing pass from Haldyn Williams to Bowen Estes was stopped for no gain, the Rebels trotted Dane Kimball onto the field to attempt a 52-yard field goal.
Kimball had hit from similar distances in warm ups, but the in-game kick fell short and to the left. Kimball also attempted a 50-yard field goal later in the first half when another drive stalled on the fringe of Vol territory, and while it was on-line, the kick fell just a few yards short.
For the first half, Clay Central relied mostly on the run game of Ladamion Boyd and Damari Whetstone. Boyd had a six-yard touchdown carry after Haralson's first drive.
After the Rebels' second missed field goal, two minutes remained in the first half. Clay Central put together a hurry-up drive, but thanks to multiple pass-rush pressures by Ethan Bell, the Vols settled for a 32-yard field goal, making it 10-0 at the half.
Receiving the second-half kick, the Clay Central started their drive off with four big rushing plays, including a 30-plus yard run by Taylor Boyd to set up a one-yard rushing score for a 17-0 lead.
With both teams beginning to sub in their depth players, Mason Smith scored the next touchdown for Clay Central after a Haralson County punt to make it a 24-0 game.
Haralson County kicks off their regular season on the road at Rabun County on August 18.
