HC @ VR Scrimmage

After going down 7-0 early in the game, Villa Rica turned things around with 19 unanswered points through three quarters, ending the game with a 26-13 win in the last scrimmage before the regular season.

 Photo by Michael Valentine

It was an up-and-down night from the get go at Sam McIntyre Stadium on Friday, but ultimately Villa Rica pulled away from Haralson County, ending the night with a 26-13 win in both teams' last scrimmage before the regular season.

"The biggest thing is, we wanted to play against Haralson because of what they do offensively," said Villa Rica head coach Tim Barron. "They're just such tough kids, and they're so physical. You know, they graduated a lot of people, but we knew by what they do that they're going to be physical."

Trending Videos