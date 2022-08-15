It was an up-and-down night from the get go at Sam McIntyre Stadium on Friday, but ultimately Villa Rica pulled away from Haralson County, ending the night with a 26-13 win in both teams' last scrimmage before the regular season.
"The biggest thing is, we wanted to play against Haralson because of what they do offensively," said Villa Rica head coach Tim Barron. "They're just such tough kids, and they're so physical. You know, they graduated a lot of people, but we knew by what they do that they're going to be physical."
A couple miscues defined the very beginning of the game. Villa Rica was first called for an offsides penalty on the initial kickoff. On the re-kick, Haralson County fumbled the return, setting Villa Rica up in Rebel territory.
Circumstances looked to be in the Wildcats' favor, but that was when Haralson County began to show their physical nature, as the Rebel defense forced a turnover on downs thanks to a key Brody Salyers tackle on a fourth-down screen.
The Rebels would take their ensuing possession all the way down the field with the help of a 30-plus-yard run by Holden Davis, a drive that would end with a two-yard touchdown run by Caden Hughes.
Just as Haralson County looked like they were in control up 7-0, it was all Villa Rica for the rest of the first half. The Wildcat defense shut down Haralson’s rushing attack after that first drive, forcing two punts and a turnover on downs, and Villa Rica's offense put up explosive play after explosive play, including three big touchdown runs: two 25-plus yard scores by Devon Barnes and a virtually untouched 45-yarder by Quess Dunson up the gut.
"As far as going down seven to nothing, I mean that's football," said Barron. "You've just got to buckle up and say, 'Okay, can't worry about what just happened, I've got to go play the next play,' and they're doing a good job going up and learning and letting things go."
And according to Haralson County head coach Scott Peavey, going up early and losing momentum seems to be a common theme for the Rebels this offseason.
"We stopped them, and then we had a great drive and we scored and went up seven to nothing, and we've done that twice," he said. "We did that in the spring, too, and then we kind of quit playing for a little while. So, we've got to figure out what it's going to take for us to keep the momentum going after we score — find a way to put another one in and take some pressure off."
With the Wildcats' explosive TD runs and a couple whiffed extra points, it was 19-7 Villa Rica at the half, and it would stay that way with a defensive slugfest for the rest of varsity playing time in the third.
"I don't think we played our best football in the first half, but I like the fact that our starters came out in the third quarter and played better," Peavey said.
The teams went on to exchange scores with younger players on the field in the fourth quarter, starting as Villa Rica sophomore Chayton Hurley capped off a drive started by the varsity squad with an 11-yard touchdown run.
Haralson County's last drive of the night was a positive one, with sophomore tailback Jason Groves getting the majority of the touches. Groves rushed for roughly 40 yards in the Rebels' final drive, including a 25-yard bounce to the outside and a two-yard touchdown run around the right end.
Still, Villa Rica walked away with the victory in the end, holding a Haralson County team that averaged 33 points a game last year to just 13 on the night.
"I was proud that our kids were physical for four quarters," said Barron. "The only thing we wanted to be today, defensively, was we needed to be physical, and I thought for the most part, we took some jumps in the right direction to becoming a more physical football team."
