A field lighting issue ended the game in the third inning as Haralson County baseball hosted Coosa for a non-region game Friday evening.
The Rebels led in the bottom of the third, but after a center field line drive flew over Coosa pitcher Andrew Earwood’s head unnoticed, the coaches and umpires gathered near the mound and decided to end the game before anyone got hurt. Haralson County ended with a 4-2 win at home.
One set of lights was out on the first base side of home plate. “It was just a safety issue,” said Haralson County head coach Patrick Syer, “and they had to call it, so hopefully we can get it rescheduled.”
The game was scoreless for the first inning and a half, until a pair of errors by the Eagles allowed the Rebels to put up a couple scores. First, it was an error at third base with one out that allowed Evan Long to score the Rebels’ first run. The second was a fly ball to center field hit by Carson Ray that sent in the second run. Haralson County led 2-0 going into the top of the third.
That was when Coosa came back to tie it, similarly to how Haralson County got their first two runs. With Coosa runners on first and third, Rebel catcher Haldyn Williams tried to catch Cody King stealing second, but the throw flew past second base, and that allowed Ashton Williams to score.
The tying run for Coosa came home after a missed infield throw to first. The Rebels’ starting pitcher Carson Ray and the Haralson defense was able to get out of the inning without giving up another run, but the game was tied with the Rebels going to the plate at the bottom of the third.
With one out and a runner at second, Rebel Evan Long hit a two-run homer over left field to give the Rebels a 4-2 lead. Long’s homer was already difficult to track through the air, and the next hit from the Rebels flew past the mound with no visible reaction from Coosa’s pitcher, causing the decision to end the game.
Syer talked about Long’s two-run homer before the game ended, saying, “There’s no doubt that Evan has it in him. He’s a tremendous competitor, and he’s got all the tools, so we just hope we can wrangle him in a little bit, get him to be consistent. That’s big for all of us.”
"We've got three tough ones next week, two with Rome and one with Adairsville," said Syer. "It'll be a big week for us next week, and hopefully, the lighting company gets out here next week and gets our lights fixed," the coach said.
