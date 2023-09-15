Rebels fall to Upson Lee despite strong defensive effort

Jakob Starling (58) had a tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery in a solid defensive effort for the Haralson County Rebels in a 21-3 loss to Upson-Lee.

 Photo by Lisa Hughes

Despite an strong early defensive effort for the Haralson County Rebels, the visiting Upson-Lee Knights broke away in the third quarter for a 21-3 win.

The Rebels had three turnovers in the second half and had difficulty producing drives on offense all night.