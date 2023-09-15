Rebels fall to Upson Lee despite strong defensive effort

Despite an strong early defensive effort for the Haralson County Rebels, the visiting Upson-Lee Knights broke away in the third quarter for a 21-3 win.
The Rebels had three turnovers in the second half and had difficulty producing drives on offense all night.
The first quarter was mostly uneventful for both teams, aside from strong defensive production. Haralson County’s defense forced two three and outs in the first quarter, as well as a third that bled over into the start of the second quarter.
The Knights had two punts in the first half that landed inside their own territory. Haralson County was unable to capitalize on the first, with a missed 47-yard field goal, but they took advantage of the second — one that fell on the Upson-Lee 27-yard line.
Haldyn Williams and Holden Davis combined to pick up one first down, and Dane Kimball hit a 30-yard field goal to put the Rebels in front 3-0 with 7:31 until halftime.
It took two plays for Upson-Lee to respond.
Ja’Quan Bentley found a seam up the middle two plays in a row, first for a 21-yard gain and the second for a 39-yard score. The extra point put Upson-Lee in charge with 6:38 now on the clock, a 53-second drive.
Before the half, Haralson County’s defense came up with a fourth and seven stop in their own territory to keep the score 7-3.
A short Haralson County kickoff to the 50-yard line resulted in seven more points for the Knights. The drive ended in three consecutive runs for Bentley, the last a 16-yard score. Upson-Lee went up two scores, 14-3, with 9:08 in the third quarter.
Haralson County then muffed the ensuing Knight kickoff, and one play later, Bentley was in the end zone again to put Upson-Lee up 21-3 with 8:50 on the clock.
The remainder of the game featured two turnovers by Upson-Lee, including a turnover on downs inside the red zone, as well as a fumble lost by Haralson County, but neither team could find the end zone again.
Upson-Lee improves to 4-1 on the season. Haralson County falls to 0-4 on the season, and they will be back at home against North Murray (2-2) next week for the start of region play.
