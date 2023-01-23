Haralson County hosted the Model Blue Devils for region hoops on Friday.
Haralson's girls kept things close until the fourth quarter, but were outscored in the final stretch in a 38-29 loss. The boys took a three-point lead out of the first period, but the region's first-place Blue Devils broke away to win 65-39.
Girls
Haralson County and Model were tied up 24-24 going into the fourth quarter, but the Lady Blue Devils outscored the Rebels 14-5 in the final stretch, sealing Haralson’s fourth region loss.
The Rebels drop to 7-13 on the season with a 3-5 region record. This puts them in fourth place in region 7-2A with four region games remaining in the season.
In the fourth quarter, Haralson had a fast start, as Anna Lane Coy drove for a layup within the first ten seconds of the period. But the Blue Devils responded with a set of foul shots and a steal-and-score combo by Julia Shinholster, giving Model a two-point lead.
Coy tied things back up with a shot down the middle of the lane, but that would be the Rebels last basket before Model put together a free-throw-heavy 10-1 run to close out the fourth, including baskets from four different players.
Behind an eight-point first half by Model’s Eva Poyner, the Blue Devils had a 22-16 lead at halftime. Haralson kept things close using shots beyond the arc in the first half, as Coy, Bayleigh Chandler, and Morgan Martin all knocked down a three pointer in the first half.
Out of the half, Haralson’s defense held Model to just two points in the third quarter, while Coy, Erin Michalke, and Martin combined for eight points to tie the game going into the final period.
Coy led the Rebels with 15 points in the loss. No other Rebels had more than two field goals on the night, with Martin being second on the team with five points off a three and a pair of foul shots.
Boys
Haralson’s boys led by three points at the end of the first quarter, but the Rebels could not maintain this lead, and Model jumped ahead to ultimately hand them a 65-39 region loss.
Haralson’s boys drop to 9-11 on the season with a 2-6 region record, putting them at sixth place in 7-2A, just ahead of Fannin County who is in last place without a region win.
With 2:43 still remaining in the first quarter, the game was tied up 11-11. Point guard Nik Harness exchanged foul shots with Model point guard Riley Chapman to make things 13-13, then Haralson’s Carson Ray hit a right-corner three to close the first quarter and give Haralson a 16-13 lead going into the second quarter.
Unfortunately for the Rebels, that was their last lead of the night.
Model’s Jayden Hames hit a right-wing three to erase the Haralson lead. He made a total of four three pointers in the second quarter alone as the Blue Devils went on to outscore Haralson 21-8 to make it a ten-point Model lead, 34-24, at the half.
Haralson only scored four points in the third quarter, while Model added 16 to their total. The Rebels, playing catch-up, missed two three pointers in the first minute and a half of the third while Model’s Jakenes and Jeremias Heard went to work with four straight scores.
Model went into the fourth up 50-28, and both teams subbed in their junior varsity squads near the end of the action as Model cruised to a victory. Model is currently in first place in region 7-2A with a region record of 7-1 (15-3 overall).
In the loss, Harness led the Rebels as the only player in double digits with 11. Crane Benefield was second on the team with eight points, including a first-quarter three.
Haralson’s girls and boys will both be on the road this Tuesday against Gordon Central.
