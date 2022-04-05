The Callaway Cavaliers earned their first region loss on Monday at the hands of the Haralson County Rebels in a low-scoring 2-0 affair.
Both teams had their starters on the mound for the entirety of the game, and both of them had standout performances.
Haralson’s Colton Sanders pitched another region shutout. He allowed four hits on two strikeouts and one walk. Against Sanders and the Rebel defense, Callaway went three-up-three-down in every inning except the sixth.
On the other side, Callaway’s Justin Moore also had an impressive full-game night, surrendering two runs on three hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Callaway had one more hit than Haralson County, as Callaway had four and Haralson had three, but the Rebels’ hits came at more opportune times. Haralson County also forced two double plays that practically erased two Callaway singles.
Callaway's greatest chance to make a comeback was in the top of the seventh when Moore went to the plate. The Cavaliers had runners on first and third with two outs on the board. On the first pitch of his at-bat, Moore grounded to Haralson County’s Logan Addison. Addison tagged out a Callaway runner to end the game and seal the win for the Rebels.
Haralson County’s first score came in the bottom of the fourth. Haldyn Williams ran home on an RBI single by Evan Long to put the Rebels up 1-0. The Rebels extended their lead in the next inning when Williams sent home Carson Ray with an RBI double, and that was the last score of the game.
Williams went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Haralson County in hits. Locke led Callaway with three hits in three at bats.
The game puts Callaway at 9-1 in the region, and Haralson County is now just above the .500 mark at 4-3. The teams will face off later in the week at Callaway in a doubleheader.
