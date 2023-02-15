Haralson County baseball played their second game of the season on the road against the Central Lions on Monday, and with a shutout pitching night, the Rebels came away victorious in a 2-0 decision to stay undefeated through two games.
Holden Davis got the start for Haralson County, pitching four innings and allowing just one hit on top of six strikeouts. Kael Whiddon pitched the remainder of the game in relief, tossing a no hitter with six strikeouts and a walk.
Batting in the top of the first, Haralson County loaded the bases on a pair of singles and an error. Then, Tucker Wade was hit by a Tucker Lambert pitch to give the Rebels an early 1-0 lead.
Central went three up three down in the bottom of both the first and second innings. In the third inning, Haralson's Figueroa hit a line-drive single to center fielder Vicari Swain, allowing Evan Long to score what was the final run of the night.
Central utilized a trio of pitchers in the loss. Lambert got the start, Korbin Dietrich pitched the fourth inning in middle relief, and Hayden Manson closed the game out in the last three frames.
On the night, Haralson County had a total of seven hits, led by catcher Haldyn Williams who had two hits on four at-bats.
Haralson County (2-0) is scheduled to play their home opener against Heard County today (Feb. 16) at 5:30 p.m. Central (0-1) will be in tournament action on Friday against Whitewater and Ola.
