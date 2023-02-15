Haralson County baseball played their second game of the season on the road against the Central Lions on Monday, and with a shutout pitching night, the Rebels came away victorious in a 2-0 decision to stay undefeated through two games.

Holden Davis got the start for Haralson County, pitching four innings and allowing just one hit on top of six strikeouts. Kael Whiddon pitched the remainder of the game in relief, tossing a no hitter with six strikeouts and a walk.

