Softball season is officially in session for Bowdon and Haralson County, after last week’s weather canceled tournament play for both teams in LaGrange.
Despite a pair of lead changes near the beginning of the game, Haralson County outscored Bowdon 4-0 in the last three innings to give the Rebels a 6-3 win to begin their season.
Kensie Bell led the offensive effort for Haralson County in the win, earning three hits on four at bats. Chloe Richardson batted in the most runs in the effort with a three-RBI double to give the Rebels the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth.
Gabbie McElroy and Chandler Truitt also had multiple hits in the win, and Truitt led the way in the circle, pitching a full seven innings and surrendering three runs (none earned) on five hits, striking out three, to earn the win.
For Bowdon, catcher Carlie Whitman led the Red Devils in hits with two on three at bats, while Sydney Lowen led the team in runs batted in with two.
Bowdon pitcher Gabby Stonecypher took the loss toeing the rubber, allowing six runs on 12 hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Haralson County went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, as Annalane Coy stole home plate during Bell’s at bat.
In the top of the third, Bowdon tied the game up then took the lead. A single by Whitman plated Madison Lovvorn on the throw to tie the game, and a Lowen double scored two more runs, making it a 3-1 Bowdon lead.
In the bottom of the third, Coy also scored Haralson’s second run of the game, tagging up on a pop out and sliding into home plate to cut the Red Devil lead to 3-2.
It took until the fifth for the Rebels to retake the lead. A walk and two singles loaded the bases, and Richardson sent two runners home on a double to right field.
From there, Haralson had the lead for good, and an RBI single for McElroy provided insurance in the bottom of the sixth for the 6-3 decision.
Bowdon (0-1) was scheduled to travel to Troup County on Thursday before turning around to play Armuchee at home on Friday at 5 p.m.
Haralson County (1-0) is scheduled to host their annual barbecue fundraiser event on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. Games include Haralson vs. Mount Zion (11 a.m.), Mount Zion vs. Cedartown (1 p.m.) and Haralson vs. Cedartown (3 p.m.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.