The Haralson Co. Rebels are in full control of their playoff destiny with one game remaining.
They dispatched visiting Murray Co. 45-7 on Friday to set up a road showdown with Fannin Co. this week for a shot at the No. 4 seed from Region 7-AA.
“I am just super proud for our seniors,” said Haralson coach Scott Peavey. “Things haven’t gone our way; it would have been easy to turn it in and ride out the rest of the year. They keep practicing hard and playing hard and on senior night we got a really good win for those guys. They have a lot of blood and sweat on this field, and I am glad they ended with a win in their final game at home. We control our own destiny. There are a lot of teams that have given in and we are not one of them.”
This season Haralson Co.has been outscored by an average of two touchdowns a game, but Murray was no contest for the running attack of the Rebels.
Murray has been decimated by injuries throughout the year, with their two top quarterbacks going out early in the year with collarbone injuries. At least 15 players were sidelined for the Indians with various injuries and illnesses. The Indians have averaged less than four points a game while giving up 40.
“Haralson is a good team,” said Murray coach Kurt Napier, who is in his first year as head man at Murray. Of note, his brother Billy is in his first year as head coach at the University of Florida. “It’s like football in a phone booth. They put everybody in the box and run at you.”
It was a succinct explanation. The Rebs did just that Friday, particularly Caden Hughes who led all rushers with 83 yards and three TDs.
Neither team threw the ball more than a few times, but the running games had vastly different results.
Haralson got right to work on its opening drive. The Rebels ran the ball on five consecutive plays and Haldyn Williams took it in from 20-yards out. Franky Patino’s extra point was good and the Rebels were up 7-0 with 7:35 to go in the first.
Haralson stacked the box on defense against the Indians and Murray’s drives largely stalled all night. Haralson scored on its next drive, which was a seven-play affair that was capped off by a Hughes 12-yard run. The point after was successful, making it 14-0 with 1:51 to go in the first.
Murray bobbled the ensuing kickoff and the Rebels jumped on it. Hughes scored again four plays later on a one-yard run. It was 21-0 following the PAT with 12 seconds left in the quarter.
Haralson scored three more time in the half on runs by Hughes and Williams and a field goal by Patino. It was 38-0 at halftime.
The Rebs scored their final points of the night on the first drive of the third on a 20-yard Williams run. It was 45-0 following the PAT by Patino.
Murray added their lone touchdown with 34 seconds left in the game on a 25-yard pass from Aaron Flood to Nathaniel Perry. The point after was good and the final margin was set, 45-7.
Murray (0-9, 0-5) wraps up its season next week at winless Gordon Central. Harlason (3-6, 2-3) is at Fannin County.
“We have to play consistent,” Peavey said. “We have a good football team. We just haven’t been consistent. Turnover bugs have killed us. We had a couple of kids healthy tonight and that made us better. We have to get healthy and give our best shot at it (next week).”
