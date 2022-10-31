Caden Hughes, Michael Hyatt, Tyler Montgomery

Michael Hyatt (54) and Tyler Montgomery (72) clear a running lane for Caden Hughes (14) in a 45-7 win over Murray County on Friday. Hughes rushed for three TDs.

 Photo by Lisa Hughes

The Haralson Co. Rebels are in full control of their playoff destiny with one game remaining.

They dispatched visiting Murray Co. 45-7 on Friday to set up a road showdown with Fannin Co. this week for a shot at the No. 4 seed from Region 7-AA.

