Rebels' comeback thwarted by Devil defense

Trent McPherson (22) runs in for a touchdown at the beginning of the second quarter as Bremen defeated Haralson County 10-7.

 Photo by

Tucker Cole

A fourth-quarter comeback for Haralson County fell just short in a rivalry game against Bremen Friday, and the Blue Devils earned a 10-7 win in a defensive slugfest.

Bremen’s Wyatt Mathis-Kline hit a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter to put the Blue Devils up 10-0, which proved to be enough for the win.