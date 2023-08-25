Rebels' comeback thwarted by Devil defense

A fourth-quarter comeback for Haralson County fell just short in a rivalry game against Bremen Friday, and the Blue Devils earned a 10-7 win in a defensive slugfest.
Bremen’s Wyatt Mathis-Kline hit a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter to put the Blue Devils up 10-0, which proved to be enough for the win.
The first quarter featured defense and defense alone for the first four possessions for either team, with two punts each for the Rebels and Devils.
In Haralson County’s first two possessions, the Rebels gained a net zero yards.
Bremen’s offense finally found momentum on their third touch of the night, propelled by a late hit out of bounds on a run by Trent McPherson.
A pair of completions to Justin Faulkner kept the drive alive, and a couple plays later, McPherson took a carry to the right side for a three-yard touchdown carry at the beginning of the second quarter.
Two more punts on extended drives for either team ran through most of the remainder of the second quarter.
Haralson County got the ball back deep in their own territory, and starting quarterback Bowen Estes was assisted off the field, not putting any weight on his right leg.
Backup quarterback and starting free safety Haldyn Williams played the rest of the game for Haralson County under center.
Down 10-0 with 4:25 left in the fourth quarter, Williams completed a pass to freshman running back Khemp Boyd along the home sideline. Boyd made a juke move on the ouside and ran it in for a 63-yard score, the longest play of the game for either team, cutting Bremen’s lead to 10-7.
After a failed onside kick, Bremen got the ball near midfield, but the Haralson County defense stepped up and stopped a fullback dive on two straight plays to force a turnover on downs and get the ball back with just over one and half minutes left.
The Rebels moved into Bremen territory, but on a fourth and five play, Williams threw up a jump ball to Boyd, and with a lot of contact from both sides, the pass fell incomplete.
Bremen took two snaps in victory formation, and the Blue Devils won the rivalry for the first time in three years.
