It was homecoming night at Haralson County High School on a Thursday, and the Rebels (2-4, 1-1) celebrated with their second win of the season, a 42-12 region rout of Gordon Central (0-6, 0-2).

Gordon Central received the opening kickoff, and after picking up a first down, Haralson had two tackles for a loss by Riley Bell and Luke Armstrong to help force a Gordon Central punt.

