Rebels capitalize on errors in scrimmage win over MZ

MOUNT ZION — Haralson County and Mount Zion’s high school softball teams kicked off the season with a five-inning scrimmage on Wednesday, and the Rebels steadily built a lead for an eventual 13-3 win.
Haralson County took advantage of four Eagle errors in the top of the fourth to score five runs for their biggest inning of the afternoon.
Freshman Hope Davis and senior Mary Catherine Kimball led the offensive attack for the Rebels, with each earning three hits on the day. Davis led the team in runs batted in with five, and Kimball had three.
Maddy Cross paced the Lady Eagles at the plate with two hits and an RBI in an otherwise slow offensive game. Elaya Phillips had the only other RBI for Mount Zion, and Emily Byrd scored one run on a pick-off attempt at third base.
Phillips also started on the mound for the Eagles in the loss, pitching for four innings and allowing ten runs with a pair of strikeouts. Addison Corn pitched the fifth and final inning in relief.
Chandler Truitt was on the mound for the Rebels for the full five innings, allowing three runs, two earned, with two strikeouts.
Haralson County jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Kimball hit a two-out RBI single, plating Annalane Coy, and they stretched the lead to 2-0 in the second on a fly ball error in right field on a ball put into play by Maleya Brown.
The Rebels then scored three runs in the third inning, starting as a ground ball by Kimball hit the third-base bag and stayed fair, scoring one run, and continued with a two-RBI single by Davis.
Mount Zion got on the board in the bottom of the third frame, as Phillips hit a triple down the left field line, scoring one run and making the score 5-1 Rebels.
Haralson County doubled their run total in the top of the fourth. Truitt led off the inning with a double, and thanks to two errors on the same play, a routine hit for Haralson’s Allie Robinson turned into the equivalent of an RBI triple to start the scoring.
The Rebels continued the inning with an RBI hit for Kelsey Guest, a Gabby McElroy RBI bunt, and RBI singles for both Chloe Richardson and Davis. Mount Zion’s Byrd caught the third out on a pop fly into center field with the score 10-1 Rebels.
Mount Zion had their biggest inning in the basement of the fourth, first when Byrd scored as a pick off attempt from home plate that soared by third base, and Cross put the ball in play and reached on an error to bat in the other run.
In the fifth inning, Haralson County loaded the bases with one out on the board, and hits for both Kimball and Davis drove in all three base runners for the 13-3 final decision.
Haralson County begins their regular season in tournament action this Friday and Saturday at the Shuford Complex in LaGrange, against Starrs Mill at 5 p.m. on Friday and against Trinity Christian and Troup County starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Mount Zion’s regular season begins on Tuesday, on the road at North Cobb Christian at 5 p.m.
