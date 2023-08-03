Rebels capitalize on errors in scrimmage win over MZ

Mary Catherine Kimball had the first run batted in as Haralson County softball went on to defeat Mount Zion 13-3 in Wednesday’s scrimmage. Kimball and Hope Davis led the offense with three hits each.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

MOUNT ZION — Haralson County and Mount Zion’s high school softball teams kicked off the season with a five-inning scrimmage on Wednesday, and the Rebels steadily built a lead for an eventual 13-3 win.

Haralson County took advantage of four Eagle errors in the top of the fourth to score five runs for their biggest inning of the afternoon.