After going up 7-0 on their opening drive, the Haralson County Rebels could not hold on against Mary Persons, falling 38-17 to the Bulldogs on Friday.
Haralson County’s Luke Armstrong delivered a dagger on the opening kickoff with a long run that set Haralson County up on the Mary Persons 35-yard line.
The Rebels took advantage of the favorable field position, and after a 31-yard touchdown pass from Haldyn Williams to Jacob Rodriguez, it was 7-0 Rebels early in the first quarter.
Haralson County had another opportunity in Bulldog territory to add to that lead soon after. On a deflected pass, Williams came up with a diving interception to put the Rebels on the Mary Persons 43-yard line.
They took that drive all the way to the Bulldog one-yard line, but on fourth down, Kael Whiddon was tackled in the backfield on a wildcat snap.
One play later, Mary Persons’ Division-I running back prospect Duke Watson broke off a 98-yard touchdown run, dodging Rebel defenders to make it a tie game, 7-7.
Haralson County went three and out on the following possession, and Mary Persons continued their offensive momentum, this time with a more methodical drive capped off by a 24-yard touchdown pass from Logan Hickman to Nemo Jones.
14-7 would have likely been the score going into halftime, but then misfortune struck for the Rebels.
Kicker Frankie Patino punted for the Rebels with less than 30 seconds until the half. It was the first traditional punt the Rebels had attempted all season, and the snap sailed over Patino’s head.
Patino recovered, but Mary Persons was set up on the Haralson five-yard line with 23 seconds on the clock. The Bulldogs threw a fade to the right corner of the end zone to make it 21-7 at the half.
Mary Persons did not slow down in the third quarter with a 54-yard QB keeper touchdown by Hickman. Their next score would be another long touchdown run by Watson, this time a 65-yard run to make it 35-7 Bulldogs.
Haralson County finally found life again on offense late in the second half following a short punt by the Bulldogs, as Williams passed for another touchdown to Rodriguez in the back of the end zone to cut it to 35-14, but there was not enough time left for a comeback.
The last two scores of the game would be long field goals by both teams, a 41-yarder by the Bulldogs and a 36-yard kick by Haralson’s Dane Kimball.
For the Rebel defense, Michael Hyatt had a productive night from his middle linebacker spot in the loss, especially showcasing it with three straight tackles in Mary Persons’ final drive of the night to force a punt and allow the Rebels to be in position for their late field goal.
Haralson County moves to 1-2 on the season, while Mary Persons improves to 3-1. The Rebels’ next game will be at Upson Lee next Friday.
