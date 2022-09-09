Haldyn Williams, Holden Davis Handoff

Haldyn Williams hands off to Holden Davis. The Rebels fell to Mary Persons 38-17 despite an early 7-0 lead.

 Photo by Lisa Hughes

After going up 7-0 on their opening drive, the Haralson County Rebels could not hold on against Mary Persons, falling 38-17 to the Bulldogs on Friday.

Haralson County’s Luke Armstrong delivered a dagger on the opening kickoff with a long run that set Haralson County up on the Mary Persons 35-yard line.

