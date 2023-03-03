Haralson County and Bowdon faced off in cross-area baseball action on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Rebels took the first game in a 9-1 rout, but the Red Devils captured the second game, taking the lead late to win 5-3.
Rebels and Red Devils split two-game series
- By TUCKER COLE SPORTS@TIMES-GEORGIAN.COM
-
- Updated
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Today in History, March 3
- Jennifer Hudson 'didn't need to win American Idol'
- I'm an open book with my fans, says Christina Aguilera
- Lily Collins loves interior design
- Chrissy Teigen admits to watching 'bottom barrel' reality shows
- Smart Money: The Supreme Court Debates Student Debt Cancellation
- ‘Say Yes to the Dress’: Randy Fenoli on Why Season 22 Is His Most Personal Yet
- Henry Mitchell, Greg Baker go through booking process at jail (copy)
Most Popular
Articles
- Five indicted for bid-rigging in Douglas
- Tayvon Benjamin
- Three dead in Bremen Fire
- Lions' playoff win ripped away in final second
- CPD Officer saves infant
- HCSO busts two more alleged drug dealers
- HSCO arrests eighth drug dealer in 2 months
- Carroll County man arrested for car theft
- Bremen Child dies in tragic accident
- Jackie Ray Copeland
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.