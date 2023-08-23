Rebels and Devils kickoff delayed due to hot weather

Fans excited to watch a long-running football rivalry between the Haralson County Rebels and Bremen Blue Devils will have to wait just 30 minutes longer this year, as Friday’s kickoff has been pushed back to 8 p.m. due to high temperatures predicted for the area.
The move was made public by both school systems on Wednesday.
As of noon Wednesday, Carroll County School System and Carrollton City Schools have not put a plan in place to push back their kickoff times, with Carrollton, Central and Villa Rica all playing at home on Friday.
The National Weather Service hourly forecast predicts temperatures in Tallapoosa to be roughly 88-89 degrees Fahrenheit with a heat index of 95 degrees at the initial scheduled kickoff time at 7:30.
The half-hour delay cools the start of the game down to roughly 86 degrees at kickoff time and a 91-degree heat index according to the forecast, and perhaps more importantly, the game will start just a few minutes before the sun sets Friday night, around 8:15 p.m.
Friday’s forecast also calls for high humidity, at 60% relative humidity at 8 p.m., and the National Weather Service predicts for this number to increase as the night goes along.
The Georgia High School association has policies for hot and humid weather in effect for practices and scrimmages, using a Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) reading. With these, outdoor practices are not permitted when the WBGT reading exceeds 92, which is somewhat comparable to a heat index of roughly 104-105 degrees Fahrenheit, with other regulations in effect for lower-grade readings.
However, these regulations do not apply to regular season or playoff games due to the built-in opportunities for rest and hydration.
“The researchers who conducted the 3-year study on heat illness agreed with the GHSA administrators that there are enough built-in opportunities for players to get rest and hydration breaks during the course of a game,” a document produced by the GHSA states, “Everyone on the team is not participating intensely at one time. Officials and coaches are available to monitor 22 players in a game setting, while coaches may have 100 or more players to monitor during a practice setting.”
Nonetheless, both schools agreed upon the new kickoff time to beat the heat for week two of the regular season, at 8:00 p.m. in Taylor Memorial Stadium on the campus of Haralson County High School.
