Rebels and Devils kickoff delayed due to hot weather

This Friday’s game between rivals Bremen and Haralson County has been pushed back half an hour due to heat concerns.

 File Photo by Jai Otwell

Fans excited to watch a long-running football rivalry between the Haralson County Rebels and Bremen Blue Devils will have to wait just 30 minutes longer this year, as Friday’s kickoff has been pushed back to 8 p.m. due to high temperatures predicted for the area.

The move was made public by both school systems on Wednesday.