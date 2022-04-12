Rebecca Linn “Becky” Carroll Reed died on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Service will be on Tuesday at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Rebecca Linn Reed, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 12
Visitation
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
12:00PM-1:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 12
Service
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
1:00PM
Chapel Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Trending Videos