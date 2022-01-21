Rebecca “Lynn” Thomas, 40, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday evening, Jan. 16, 2022.

She was born on Sept. 5, 1981, in Coweta County, Georgia, the daughter of Robert Thomas and the late Betty “June” Thomas.

She is survived by her father, Robert Thomas, of Carrollton; and a sister, Brandy Thomas, also of Carrollton.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Paul Wilkes officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from noon until the time of service.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Rebecca Thomas, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 23
Visitation
Sunday, January 23, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 23
Memorial
Sunday, January 23, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial begins.

Trending Videos