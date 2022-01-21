Rebecca “Lynn” Thomas, 40, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday evening, Jan. 16, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 5, 1981, in Coweta County, Georgia, the daughter of Robert Thomas and the late Betty “June” Thomas.
She is survived by her father, Robert Thomas, of Carrollton; and a sister, Brandy Thomas, also of Carrollton.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Paul Wilkes officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from noon until the time of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
