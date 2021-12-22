Mrs. Rebecca Jan Loftin, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Dec. 16, 2021. She was 69.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Margerite Morris; and her brothers, Benny, David, and Dale Morris.
Survivors include her husband, Millard Loftin; her daughters, Wendy (Richy) Montgomery, and Manda (Jeffery) Wyatt; her grandchildren, Kris Stoddard, Carly Montgomery, Samone Parrish, Maci Parrish, and Dominique Wyatt; her sister, Beverly (Charlie) Davis; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at noon at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Jeff Morris and Bro. Chad Morris will officiate.
Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Dec.22, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
