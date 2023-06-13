Mrs. Rebecca Allen Calhoun, age 67, of Tallapoosa, Ga., passed away June 8, 2023. She was born August 28, 1955 in Cedartown, Ga. to the late Richard D. Allen, Sr. and Betty Lou Roberts Calhoun. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Calhoun, Jr.; brother, Richard D. Allen, Jr.; and brother in law, Michael Keene.
For Rebecca Calhoun, being a teacher and being a mother were one and the same, as inextricable from her daily life as breathing. For 37 years, she was mother and teacher to countless growing minds that traversed the halls of Haralson County schools and at home, she helped her children excel from grade school up through the completion of their respective Master’s degrees. In addition to being an expert in mathematics, she was also a talented musician and often performed piano for local churches. Rebecca was also very skilled in the kitchen, creating flavorful and healthy delights to strengthen her family’s body in addition to their mind; her culinary skills will be sorely missed. She also loved to garden – a lifelong fan of roses, irises, tulips, and of course, Tallapoosa’s famous dogwoods, of which she had several. Rebecca loved to laugh and loved a good joke, and her enjoyment of comedy helped shape her children’s humor and skill at finding joy in life, no matter the circumstance, and we are grateful for that wisdom now.
