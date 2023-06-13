Mrs. Rebecca Allen Calhoun, age 67, of Tallapoosa, Ga., passed away June 8, 2023.
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 8:02 pm
Mrs. Rebecca Allen Calhoun, age 67, of Tallapoosa, Ga., passed away June 8, 2023.
She was born August 28, 1955 in Cedartown, Ga. to the late Richard D. Allen, Sr. and Betty Lou Roberts Calhoun.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Calhoun, Jr.; brother, Richard D. Allen, Jr.; and brother in law, Michael Keene.
For Rebecca Calhoun, being a teacher and being a mother were one and the same, as inextricable from her daily life as breathing.
For 37 years, she was mother and teacher to countless growing minds that traversed the halls of Haralson County schools and at home, she helped her children excel from grade school up through the completion of their respective Master’s degrees.
In addition to being an expert in mathematics, she was also a talented musician and often performed piano for local churches. Rebecca was also very skilled in the kitchen, creating flavorful and healthy delights to strengthen her family’s body in addition to their mind; her culinary skills will be sorely missed.
She also loved to garden — a lifelong fan of roses, irises, tulips, and of course, Tallapoosa’s famous dogwoods, of which she had several.
Rebecca loved to laugh and loved a good joke, and her enjoyment of comedy helped shape her children’s humor and skill at finding joy in life, no matter the circumstance, and we are grateful for that wisdom now.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Caroline Calhoun-King and Rowan Calhoun-King, of Athens, GA, Robert Calhoun and Elizabeth Bollen, of Northport, AL, and Bryan Calhoun, of Atlanta, GA; sisters and brother in law, Claire Keene, of Knoxville, TN and Robbye and Dale Drane, of McDonough, GA; brother and sister in law, Wayne and Cindy Allen, of Villa Rica, GA; brothers in law and sisters in law, Cary and Lane Calhoun, of Bremen, GA and Dr. Bill and Wanda Calhoun, of Carrollton, GA; and nieces and nephews, James Calhoun, Mark Calhoun, Paul and Leah Calhoun, David and Crystal Calhoun, Maggie Chewning, Katie Chewning, Ross Chewning, Ben and Kimberly Hall and family, Amy Keene and Wendy Hamilton and family, Marshall and Laryssa Ferrara-Drane, Meaghan and Jay Hart and family, Melissa, Trey and Darcy Smith.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 3 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel. The family will receive friends in the chapel beginning at 1 p.m. until the service hour.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations in Mrs. Calhoun’s memory be made to the American Cancer Society.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
