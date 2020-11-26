Rebecca Lynn Smith Bush, 57, of Villa Rica, passed away on Nov. 24, 2020.
She was born in Rockmart, Georgia, the daughter of the late John Ralph Smith and Dorothy Marie Turner Smith.
Lynn was a Member of First United Methodist Church of Villa Rica and was an assistant to the preschool teacher at First United Methodist Church of Douglasville.
Survivors include her husband, John C. Bush, of Villa Rica; sons, Kyle Bush, of Bremen, Tye and Alexandria Bush, of Carrollton; sister, Dana & Ricky Torres of Houston, Texas; and grandchild, Ryleigh Bush of Madison, Alabama.
No services are planned.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
