Rebecca "Becky” Martin Stevens, 61, of Temple passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at her residence.
Becky was born June 5, 1961, in Carrollton the daughter of the late Jerald Neil and Frankie Waggoner Martin. She worked at Temple High School as a Special Education Paraprofessional for several years before retiring. Becky enjoyed collecting antiques, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Word of Life Gospel Ministries in Carrollton and enjoyed worshiping with her Church Family.
Becky loved and dwelled with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, evident by her pure love that radiated and shined on those that were in her presence. Becky loved the essence of home. She loved the beauty of flowers and plants, cultivating and nurturing them to grow to bring out their full potential and beauty for her and others to enjoy. She loved feeding all the birds around her home and gardens. They brought joy to her heart as she observed them enjoying all the feeders and bird baths, she had prepared for those who would fly by.
Becky was an old soul and loved vintage furnishings of all kinds. She loved the story behind each item that had brought joy to a generation of people before her. She had a story for each treasure she found. Becky loved her friends and family DEEPLY. She loved talking and spending time with all her friends and family.
She loved her father and mother, Jerry and Frankie and helped as a caretaker for both of them until their passing. She loved her brother, Neil Martin (Caroline), her sister in-laws, Cindy Davison, Faith Tucker (Richard), her father and mother-in-law, who she considered her second parents, she loved many nieces and nephews who she was extremely proud of, and she loved her dog, Pepper who was always by her side. She loved her husband, Darrell with all the love she had for 42 years. She was by his side in youth ministry for 20 years plus. Whenever you referenced one you referenced the other, Darrell and Becky or Becky and Darrell. They traveled and navigated life together since they were teenagers. During her life whenever you were in her presence it always felt like HOME.
She is deeply loved and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Darrell Stevens; brother and sister-in-law, Gerald Neil and Caroline Martin of Carrollton, Burt and Emma Stevens of Temple; along with a number of cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Word of Life Gospel Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, from 1-2 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev Keith Jiles officiating.
The family will accept flowers, however those desiring may make a contribution to Word of Life Gospel Ministries, 1633 Bankhead Hwy Ste C, Carrollton, GA 30116.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
