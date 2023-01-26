Rebecca Stevens

Rebecca "Becky” Martin Stevens, 61, of Temple passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at her residence.

Becky was born June 5, 1961, in Carrollton the daughter of the late Jerald Neil and Frankie Waggoner Martin. She worked at Temple High School as a Special Education Paraprofessional for several years before retiring. Becky enjoyed collecting antiques, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Word of Life Gospel Ministries in Carrollton and enjoyed worshiping with her Church Family.

