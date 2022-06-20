Rebecca “Becky” Jane Robinson, age 75 of Bowdon, Georgia passed away Friday, June 17, 2022. She was born April 30, 1947, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Milton Roosevelt Lea and the late Annie Mae Jenkins.
Rebecca was a homemaker. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed sewing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Stewart Robinson; her daughter, Angie Robinson; sisters, Katherine Phillips, Betty Lou Lea, and Lena Mae Hendrix; brothers, Jerry Lea, Edward Lea, and Veston Lea; and grandchildren, Alex and Emily Faulkner.
Becky is survived by her children, Sarah Robinson, Rita (Robert) Tudor, Donna (Dennis) Waldrep, Wanda (Craig) Newborn, Roger (Bobbie) Faulkner, and Beverly (Chris Garrett) Faulkner; sister, Joyce Norton; twenty-three grandchildren, fifty-eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. from Holy Ground Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Runels and Rev. Kelly Runels officiating. The family will receive loved ones at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Rebecca will be laid to rest at Stripling Chapel Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com
