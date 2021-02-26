Rebbie Jacobs, 73, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, died on Feb. 22, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Life Enrichment Ministries, 4644 Campbellton Road in Atlanta, Georgia. Interment will follow in Mosley Memorial Gardens, 3180 S. Sweetwater Road in Lithia Springs. Her viewing will be on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton, Georgia from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others the family request that everyone wear a mask for the funeral services and for the viewing. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama Street in Carrollton, 770-832-9059.
