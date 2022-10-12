Reba Sue Mize Carroll, age 94, of Bremen, passed away on October 9, 2022. She was born on April 17, 1928, to the late Lester Mize and the late Bertha Elizabeth Mann Mize. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Lester Carroll; a granddaughter, Allison Carroll; her sister, Irene Smith; and two brothers, Harold Mize and Clifford Mize. Reba was a graduating member of the 1945 class of Buchanan High School. She truly loved being around people, and her occupation as a hair dresser afforded her that opportunity. Her caregiver heart was evident to all who knew her. She loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren. Reba was a longtime devoted member of the Bremen Church of Christ.
Survivors include her two daughters, Peggy Carroll of Bremen and Kathy Carroll Kitchens of Snellville; son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Anne Carroll of Powder Springs; grandchildren, Kaitlin and Rob Ward, David Carroll, Tyler Kitchens and Rachel Carroll; great grandchildren, Grace Ward, Andrew Ward and Noah Ward, and several other relatives and friends.
